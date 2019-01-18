Sharna Burgess Slams ‘DWTS’ Partners Who’ve ‘Tried To Hook Up’ With Her: ‘I Tear Them To Pieces’

Sharna Burgess revealed to former ‘DWTS’ partner Bobby Bones what she has done when dancing partners have been inappropriate with her.

While professional dancer Sharna Burgess, 33, only just won her first season of Dancing with the Stars with radio host Bobby Bones, 38, the red-headed beauty has been at the DWTS game for quite a while. She has been a regular pro on the show since 2013, meaning she competed with 11 partners before winning with Bobby in fall 2018. And according to the Australian dancer, not every partner she’s competed with has come in with the right intentions. In a new interview with Bobby, the current reigning champion, Sharna revealed how she dealt with those kinds of partners.

“I’ve torn some of the guys to pieces, especially when they come in with an ego and they’re there for all the wrong reasons and they think they’re gonna get something from me that they’re not,” Sharna said on the Bobby Bones Show.

“Like hook up with you,” Bobby asked. “Yeah,” Sharna replied. “Absolutely, and then they come in there, and they get this attitude cause they’re so used to getting whatever they want, and so here I walk in and I just tear them down to pieces about everything that I think of them and why I absolutely wouldn’t go there. And then they have a choice: We can either compete and we can be great, or you can, you know, run away with your tail between your legs because you didn’t get what you wanted.”

Sharna said she had to “lose it” at one of her partners who was an athlete “to put him in line.” When Bobby asked when she meant by “lose it,” Sharna acknowledged that she yelled at her partner when the cameras weren’t on them. Honestly, it’s ridiculous that Sharna had to even have those kinds of conversations with what were essentially her co-workers! They were in a professional setting, and you shouldn’t proposition your co-worker and make them uncomfortable! Props to Sharna for sticking up for herself, though, and trying to get her stars to do what they’re actually there to do: dance. Check out the interview above to hear Sharna for yourself!