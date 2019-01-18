Miss Universe Catriona Gray Reveals Her ‘Heart’ Was ‘Filled With Gratitude’ In Final Moments Of Pageant

What nerves? Miss Universe Catriona Gray revealed to HollywoodLife that instead of nerves, she felt ‘gratitude in her heart’ while waiting for the final Miss Uni results!

The moment Miss Philippines Catriona Gray was crowned Miss Universe 2018, she was filled with gratitude for her country and her fans. “Through every portion of the pageant I just really had gratitude in my heart, because this wasn’t my first international pageant. I had competed previously in Miss World in 2016 and I finished up third runner up there,” Catriona explained in an exclusive podcast interview with HollywoodLife. “I know what it’s like to not have your name called, and I didn’t want to put that same kind of pressure on myself as I did before. So, every single graduation in the pageant, whether it be the top 20, top 10, top five, top three, I just went into each with a grateful heart.”

From Catriona’s epic slow-mo turn in the swimsuit competition to her fiery red dress, the crowd went wild every time the Filipino beauty took the stage in Thailand. “I was weirdly calm because I had imagined that moment, I would have my heart in my throat!” she explained the moments before host Steve Harvey announced her as the new Miss Universe. “I just felt grateful to be there, top two out of 94 amazing women, and representing my country. I knew I did everything to the best of my ability, and there’s a peace of mind that comes with knowing that you gave everything that you had.”

The 25-year-old was born in Australia but made the Philippines her home when she was 17, and was honored to represent the pageant-loving country at Miss Universe! “It’s our Superbowl. The level of support that Filipinos give the arena of pageantry is phenomenal,” Catriona explained. “We’re very proud people, and there’s just something about pageants … I don’t know, we love supporting our candidates!” Make sure you all listen to the HollywoodLife podcast for our full interview with Catriona Gray!