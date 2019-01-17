Tiny ‘Much Happier’ Now That T.I. Has Moved Back Home: They’re ‘More In Love Than Ever’

T.I. & Tiny’s love is ‘stronger’ now that he’s moved back in with her! Sources close to Tiny told HL EXCLUSIVELY that they’re happier than ever!

T.I. and Tiny have reportedly moved back in together, and things have never been better between the two of them. Sources close to Tiny told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she and T.I. are in a great place right now. “Tiny is much happier now that T.I. has moved back in with her and the kids,” our source told us. “Ever since this return, they have been happy, more in love than ever and things have been going really great for the couple. Their love is stronger now, their bond is tight and they are in a great place as a couple and family.”

And while Tiny was initially unsure of letting T.I. come back home, she’s glad she had a change of heart. “Tiny had been reluctant for a long time to allow T.I. to return home,” another source told us. “She really felt it was better to keep her own domain. She worried if she let him get too comfortable he would go back to his old ways. But it was making things confusing for their kids not having him around daily, and it was hard on Tiny, too.”

Tiny also is looking forward to T.I. being with her for the long haul. “She finally decided to invite him to move back home and she is so happy she did because everything is whole and happy again,” our source went on to say. “Tiny hopes this time T.I. living at home is for good and that they will never go through something like that again.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest Tiny and T.I. news. In the meantime, check out all of their recent photos together in our gallery above.