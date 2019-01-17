Nina Dobrev Reveals How She Feels About The Ending Of ‘The Vampire Diaries’: Was She Satisfied With It?

It’s been nearly 2 years since ‘The Vampire Diaries’ ended, but Nina Dobrev is still answering burning questions about the show! Was she happy with how it all ended in 2017? She reveals the answer to that, and this question about her ex, Ian Somerhalder!

Although The Vampire Diaries ended nearly two years ago, Nina Dobrev, 30, is still hit with questions about the CW drama. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Dobrev was asked if she was happy with The Vampire Diaries‘ series finale. The show aired its last episode on March 10, 2017. “I think the show had a satisfying, awesome [ending] — for me it was great, because I got to go back and be a part of the finale, say goodbye and pay homage to the characters,” she said. “So, I was really happy with it, for sure.”

Dobrev was later asked if she took anything from the set as a souvenir, and, it turns out she did. However, that’s something she wasn’t willing fess up about. “They’re gonna come to my house and take it back!” she said. “The executive producer/writer lives a block away from me, so… yeah, she might come to my house!” Dobrev, who currently stars in CBS’ new comedy Fam, left TVD after season 6, and returned in season 8.

The questions about her past didn’t end there. During a portion of the show, where viewers call in with fan questions, Dobrev was hit with one about her TVD on-screen love, Ian Somerhalder, 40, who she also dated in real life for about three years. They made their romance public in 2011 and later split in 2013. Dobrev and Somerhalder went on to film TVD together after their split, around season 5.

A viewer called in [at the 1:15 mark, below] to ask about her ex and his wife Nikki Reed, 30. “Do you see Ian?” the caller asked, adding, “And now that he’s married, is it weird that you are friends with both him and his wife?”

Dobrev, who has addressed questions similar to the ladder, confirmed that there’s no bad blood between the three of them, whatsoever. “I don’t think that’s weird at all,” Dobrev said. “That’s great. Why can’t everyone be friends?” She continued: “I think that they have a beautiful baby. They are happy—and so am I. What’s bad about that? I don’t see any problem with that.”

Somerhalder and Reed began dating Reed in 2014, and tied the knot a year later. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2017 — a girl, now 1-year-old Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder