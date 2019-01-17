Nikki Bella & John Cena: Reliving Their Breakup On ‘Total Bellas’ Has ‘Truly Been Hard’ For Them

We can only imagine! WWE stars John Cena and Nikki Bella basically have had to go through those breakup emotions all over again – learn details inside.

On the fourth season of Total Bellas, which is currently airing on E!, pro-wrestler Nikki Bella, 35, has been processing her breakup with John Cena, 41. It makes sense that it would be a huge storyline this season – Nikki and John were together for six years! They were even living together, so the show chronicled Nikki getting her own place in Los Angeles, post-split in the season premiere episode on Jan. 13. Nikki has been navigating moving on in the new season, showing her going out with men like Peter Kraus, 33, of The Bachelorette fame, and Artem Chigvintsev, 36, a professional dancer from Dancing with The Stars. But according to a source that EXCLUSIVELY spoke to HollywoodLife, Nikki is currently single, and watching all those emotions back from August hasn’t been easy for neither Nikki nor John.

“Nikki and John are on speaking terms, [but] they’re just not consistently speaking,” the source said. “This [breakup] has truly been hard on both of them and now that they need to relive it on TV with the premiere of Total Bellas, [it] has been hard and they both realize it’s not going to get easier with it all being aired again. They’ll always love each other, but the love story is over.”

In the season premiere episode, Nikki opened up about her feelings toward the breakup and how hard it had been for her to lose the person she was closest to. “My breakup’s been a very difficult thing,” Nikki said. “I don’t want to compare it to death or divorce, but it’s pretty much saying goodbye to something forever. He was the one who always lifted me up, and it has kicked my a** and kicked me straight in the face realizing that I just let go of my number one supporter.”

Even though it has been weighing on the two to relive their breakup, the fact that the two are cordial and speaking is a good sign! Maybe they can continue to be friends and still have that close bond in the future. We guess we’ll find out on Total Bellas if the two become friends again!