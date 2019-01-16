Ross Lynch Finally Responds To Rumors That He’s Dating His ‘Sabrina’ Co-Star Jaz Sinclair

Are Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair actually together? Find out what he had to say about their relationship status inside!

The cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina definitely seems close! Ross Lynch, 23, who plays Harvey Kinkle, and Jaz Sinclair, 24, who brought the character Rosalind Walker to life on Netflix, have been the focus of much speculation about their close relationship. Ross answered the question we’ve all been wondering: whether or not they’re together! He confronted the rumors on Entertainment Tonight, and well, we may be more confused now than we were before!

Ross first coyly avoided answering if he and Jaz are Instagram official by asking what “Instagram official even means.” Come on Ross! You grew up with the internet – we know you know what it means! He then talked about how when he and the other actors moved to Vancouver to film the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, they all really bonded. “We would spend every day together,” he said about the group of actors on the show. “Jaz is like my closest friend right now.”

“I’m the favorite’s favorite, that’s what we always say,” he added. “Because she’s everyone else’s favorite, but if I’m her favorite, then it’s like, alright cool, I can deal with that.” Okay this totally sounds like someone being a supportive boyfriend, but we’ll wait until actual confirmation before shipping these two.

As for Jaz, she referenced the whole “favorite” thing on her Instagram birthday post for Ross on Dec. 29, 2018. “Happy Birthday to my favorite,” she said. “I’m really happy you were born. Here’s to many more good chats, belly laughs, and dances in the new year.” That sounds like a fully-dedicated relationship post to us, but now we know that it’s nothing actually official just yet! We’ll keep an eye on these two actors to see if they’ll decide to spill more deets on their status any time soon.