Brie Bella Considers Getting A Boob Job To Fix Her ‘Saggy’ Chest In ‘Total Bellas’ Preview

She wants them perkier! Brie Bella discussed how she wants to lift up her chest in an upcoming ‘Total Bellas’ episode! See the clip inside!

In a hilarious new clip for Total Bellas, wrestler Brie Bella, 35, and her husband, Daniel Bryan, 37, talked about her possibly getting a boob job. Brie walked around wearing inserts to test out the size she liked when her husband wondered what was on her chest.

“Did you strap some pillows in there or what,” he asked his wife. “No, they’re inserts,” she responded. “You have to wear inserts and fill your boobs before you get a boob job just to make sure you like them.” It’s definitely smart to test out sizes to see preferences before you temporarily place something inside your body, that’s for sure! Her husband wasn’t sure why she even wanted to get surgery on her chest in the first place, though.

“So you’re seriously considering getting a boob job,” he asked. Brie said she would see how she liked the inserts. Daniel then turned to their one-year-old daughter Birdie Joe. “Bird, I just hope that you’re completely happy with your body when you grow up,” the father said. “Until you have babies and your babies suck your boobies dry,” Brie quipped back at him.

He continued to speak to his daughter and said he hopes she’s happy “with the body that God gave you.” The married couple then spoke in a confessional interview, airing out their different opinions on the cosmetic procedure. Daniel said he doesn’t “get” breast implants. Brie snapped back at him that “they make your saggy boobs look perky.”

Daniel replied that he thinks getting cosmetic surgery like breast implants is “weird.” He then said he has told his wife “multiple times” that he “[loves] how her body is.”

At the end of the day, we hope Daniel supports Brie in whatever decision she makes regarding her body, and that Brie is satisfied in any procedure she chooses to get. We’ll see on Total Bellas what Brie actually decided to do! Total Bellas airs on E! at 9 p.m. E.T.