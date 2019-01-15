‘Teen Mom 2’s Nathan Griffith Accuses David Eason Of Abusing Kaiser, 4, With Shocking New Pics

Right after the Season 9 premiere of ‘Teen Mom 2′ aired, Nathan Griffith is trying to back up his child abuse claims against David Eason with disturbing photos of his and Jenelle Evans’ son, Kaiser.

Nathan Griffith, 31, is not letting his child abuse allegations against David Eason die, especially after the Season 9 premiere of Teen Mom 2 on Jan. 14. At the end of the episode, we learned that Nathan and Jenelle Evans, who share 4-year-old son Kaiser, are taking their custody battle to court. Nathan wants to keep the little boy away from Jenelle’s husband, David, as much as possible, after accusing him of swatting Kaiser’s behind with a stick and leaving bruises last summer. But Nathan took to Twitter the day after the premiere, Jan. 15, to reveal pictures of said marks — and they’re graphic. As Kaiser is a minor, we are not sharing the photos here, but they remain on Nathan’s Twitter timeline. HollywoodLife has reached out to Jenelle’s reps for comment.

“Cut the truth! No one, no magazine and no sponsor wants to publish this because of guidelines. Bruise? Or bruises? Water slide right?” Nathan captioned the pictures. Jenelle has claimed that the bruises came from a water slide, as she claimed in a Facebook post from last summer that “there’s an investigation based off a bruise from a water slide,” which Kaiser’s daycare allegedly “confirmed.” Nathan then continued to write, “My son told me that he got hit by a stick. Recently, David broke his cell phone with a hammer? ‘Kaiser said’”

Nathan addressed his follow-up tweet to MTV. “Please stop playing an innocent bystander. Editing is hell. This is my son. My pride and joy,” the father wrote. “Tons of unedited pill bottles, alcohol bottle, neglect, and indecent conversations are film around children. It shows nothing but greed. People love resolutions and a happy ending.” It’s been over half a year since the alleged incident that caused Kaiser’s bruises, and Nathan is getting desperate. He reportedly filed for full custody over Kaiser in July 2018 after the aforementioned investigation, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Nathan’s girlfriend, Ashley Lanhardt, is also backing up the father’s allegations. “Y would a 4YO lie and say “David hit me with a stick.” Then go outside and pick up a stick that looked like the one he was hit with,” she tweeted. “He was not coached. We had no idea that was the extent. I yelled for Nathan,nate said “what happen to your butt buddy?” Kaiser have his response.”

Meanwhile, Jenelle — who has denied all the allegations against her husband — thinks that Nathan has other motives. “Nathan is trying to do anything in his power to try to sabotage my husband,” Jenelle told her mom during the Season 9 premiere. She then insisted that David “is not a bad guy,” despite what everyone thinks. Jenelle and Nathan went to mediation afterwards (which wasn’t allowed to be filmed), but it failed, hence their upcoming court date.