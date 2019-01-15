Beth Chapman ‘Excited’ For New Show With Dog ‘The Bounty Hunter’ Amid Cancer Battle

Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman and wife Beth are returning to TV with a new show, ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’! HollywoodLife has learned that Beth is feeling ‘much better’ amid her cancer battle and she can’t wait to get to work!

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, 66, and wife Beth, 51, are returning to the small screen with a brand new show in 2019 — Dog’s Most Wanted. Despite Beth’s ongoing cancer battle, in which she was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, she is in good spirits and eager to get to work! “Beth is feeling much better now and is as feisty as ever. She is excited to get back on the road with Dog,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

Dog’s Most Wanted is slated to begin production in the next few months, and Beth is feeling very grateful for the new experience with Duane. “Beth is thankful to Duane for his love, support and care through the biggest fight of her life. Her strength has slowly returned and she feels excited about getting back to doing what she loves the most, and making the return exciting for her fans. She’s ready to bring fugitives to justice while working alongside her family,” the insider explains.

The new show will begin a new chapter for the husband-wife-duo, as this is their official return to work and TV after Beth’s cancer diagnosis. As mentioned, she was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer last year and was deemed cancer-free just two months later. But, in November 2018 when she underwent emergency surgery for a blockage in her throat, doctors discovered her cancer had returned. This time, the cancer had spread to her lungs and was later determined incurable. Beth, as well as Duane continue to stay strong throughout her battle, the source says.

Dog’s Most Wanted — a 10-part series — will mark WGN’s first unscripted series in more than five years. Dog, Beth and their team, “The Dirty Dozen” will hunt down the FBI, U.S. Marshals and States’ Most Wanted Fugitives in hopes of bringing criminals to justice. Dog and Beth shared the news on social media, both posting the message, “We’re back! #DogPound meet @wgnamerica an exceptional network who heard your Plea to bring us back.”

“Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system,” Dog said in a statement, via Us Weekly, which first revealed news of the show. “With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets, the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!”