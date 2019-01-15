‘The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood Spent An Entire Day Filming Sexy Shower Scenes: ‘It Was Awesome’

Colton Underwood revealed why Season 23 of ‘The Bachelor’ is peppered with shower scenes on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s podcast. Hey, we’re not complaining!

Colton Underwood, 26, is remaining chaste for Season 23 of The Bachelor, but still woos his contestants (in addition to ABC’s viewers) with an endless montage of shirtless shower scenes. And now we know how he’s supplying so many. “You know how many showers I took? You ready for this? This is a spoiler alert,” he said on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s Almost Famous podcast on Jan. 14. “We had a shower B-roll day. It was awesome.” Life must be pretty sweet when work requires you to film back-up videos of you standing under water.

On the same day Colton mused about his shower scenes on the podcast, the second episode of Season 23 aired! With all the ladies vying for Colton’s rose already introduced, we finally got some action with group dates and even a solo one (Hannah B earned the honor). Gals Demi, Bri, Tracy, Elyse, Hannah G, Nicole, Onyeka and Catherine divulged stories about their “firsts” during one of the group dates, and someone even scored a kiss from Colton during story time, much to the others’ annoyance. Read our full Bachelor recap to find out who! Speaking of kisses, we discover something major about one of the contestants — Heather has never been kissed, which she confesses to Colton. As you guessed, he was chill about it.

But what kind of woman is Colton exactly looking for, who can maybe join him in the shower one day? The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that he wanted “someone who was going to be fun, spontaneous, challenging,” which was a “big” deal to him. We’re hoping he got his wish, as he also told us, “I can say that I am happy that I did it looking back…I am happy of the man I am standing here today and happy at this point in my life.”

Shower scenes aside, Colton took his time on The Bachelor seriously. “For me, it was just trying to figure it all out,” he continued to tell HL. “It took a while. That’s what this show is and that’s what the opportunity was — figure out what’s best or me, and what’s the best fit.”