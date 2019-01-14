Cristina Ramos: 5 Things To Know About The Amazing Spanish Singer On ‘AGT: The Champions’

Cristina Ramos will be hitting the stage during the Jan. 14 episode of ‘AGT: The Champions’ for an epic performance. So, who is Cristina? Here are 5 key facts to know about Spanish singer!

Cristina Ramos is one of the next round of contestants performing for the judges on AGT: The Champions. The rock opera singer will make her big debut on the spinoff series on Jan. 14. Her voice is one of a kind, and you’re going to want know everything about Cristina once she performs. Here’s everything you need to know!

1. Cristina won Spain’s Got Talent! There are a number of Got Talent franchises all over the globe. Cristina won the singing competition in 2016. Now she’s taking her talents to America!

2. She rose to fame with her Golden Buzzer performance on Spain’s Got Talent. Cristina’s most memorable performance has to be when she hit the stage on Spain’s Got Talent. She started out singing opera and then transitioned into a performance of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell.” Her voice was truly astounding. Naturally, she received the Golden Buzzer for her performance!

3. She’s also won another major Spanish singing competition! Cristina hasn’t slowed down a bit since winning Spain’s Got Talent. She won season 7 of La Voz… México, a.k.a. The Voice: Mexico!

4. She’s performing against other top talent! During the Jan. 14 episode, Cristina will be competing against ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, singer Courtney Hadwin, magician and comedian Piff the Magic Dragon, juggler Viktor Kee, dance group Light Balance, dog act Ashleigh and Sully, knife-throwing act Deadly Games, jump ropers DDF Crew, and comedian Taylor Williamson. Only two acts will make it through to the finals!

5. She’s the only person competing on AGT: The Champions from Spain’s Got Talent. There are 50 acts competing on AGT: The Champions, and Cristina is the only act representing Spain’s Got Talent! You go, Cristina!