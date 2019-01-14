Sofia Vergara, 46, Flaunts Her Flat Abs In Knotted Top, Low-Slung Jeans & Sexy Mirror Selfie

She’s considered one of the most beautiful women alive, and Sofia Vergara proved it once again with another hot selfie. In her new pic, the ‘Modern Family’ star flashed her flat stomach in an outfit that was so sexy!

“Date Night,” Sofia Vergara, 46, captioned a photo she posted to her Instagram account on Jan. 14. Needless to say, Joe Manganiello, 42, is a lucky man, as the Modern Family actress showed off a killer figure that anyone would die for. Her knotted white top not only showed some cleavage but also allowed her to flash her flat stomach to all her fans. Her low-riding jeans were all sorts of sexy, and she complimented the outfit with a puffy jacket. She tagged EBY, Alexander Wang, Gucci, and GANNI in the outfit, meaning this look was not just super sexy, but high fashion as well.

The comment section seemed to agree. “Ay Mamí. Qué Rico!” “You looking so pretty.” “WOW… just WOW!” “New favorite look of yours! Looks great! Super cute and comfy both at once!” “Always one of my favorite beauties in the world Sofia!” “Joe you are one lucky SOB!!” You are so beautiful. The fact that you also seem so sweet and down to earth just makes you more lovely.” There was also a lot of fire and heart emojis, probably meaning that they loved how hot she looked.

Sofia was last seen flaunting her body right before the New Year. While Sofia and Joe were on vacation somewhere romantic and tropical, she shared a picture of them wading in some crystal clear waters. Sofia rocked a handkerchief bikini top and a pair of skimpy briefs, while her Magic Mike hubby went shirtless to show off his hunky bod. Is there a better-looking couple out there? Probably not.

Sofia and Gordon Ramsay,52, were recently in the news after fans unearthed a 2010 interview from The Tonight Show With Jay Leno. In the clip, Gordon made a lot of crude comments about Sofia. There’s even one moment where he slapped her side, prompting Sofia to shout, “No touching!” While the two seemed to be okay at the end of the interview, fans weren’t happy with how Gordon acted. “Sofia Vergara is the highest-paid actress on television. Far more of a star than Gordon Ramsey. That really triggers outright misogyny in some men. #creep.”