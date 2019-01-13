Lauren Burnham’s Wedding Dress: See The Gorgeous Plunging Gown She Wore To Marry Arie

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are married! The couple wed in Hawaii on January 12 and the bride looked stunning in a plunging gown! See the first photos of her wedding dress!

Arie Luyendyk Jr., 37, and Lauren Burnham, 26, are Bachelor Nation’s newest newlyweds! The real estate agent and swimwear designer tied the knot in front of their closest family and friends in Hawaii on Saturday, January 12, including fellow Bachelor pals, Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici. Despite the lavish location, beautiful beach background and the fresh flowers, it was Lauren’s wedding dress that stole the show!

The winner of season 22 of The Bachelor wore a sleeveless gown by celebrity dress designer Hayley Paige. She looked beautiful in the piece, which featured a plunging neckline and delicate floral embellishments around the bodice and waist.

Arie and Lauren’s wedding — which took place at the Haiku Mill in Maui — was not only a celebration of matrimony, but a Bachelor reunion. Not only did the show’s host Chris Harrison officiate, but friends Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici were also in attendance to see the couple, who is expecting their first child together in July, say “I do.” They announced their pregnancy last November, and revealed the sex of their unborn baby nearly two months later.

“IT’S A GIRL,” Arie wrote on Instagram, Friday January 4 — just days away from their wedding. The racecar driver shared a photo of himself smiling with Lauren, as they blew pink petals into the air. While the pair is thrilled to be welcoming a little girl, they initially thought they were having a boy!

“I think, to be honest, in the beginning, we were both hoping that we were having a girl,” Lauren told Us Weekly. “We actually did the early gender test online, so we took our test at 10 weeks. We got the results back from that, and it was that we were having a boy.” Five weeks later, the doctor encouraged the couple to get an ultrasound and that’s when they were surprised to find out they were having a girl.

And, fans of Arie and Lauren will get a closer look into her pregnancy journey as the couple filmed a special for The Bachelor. Arie and Lauren got engaged after his Bachelor season’s After the Final Rose special in March 2018.