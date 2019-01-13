Kim Kardashian: See All The Times She Showed Tons Of Skin In Sheer, Skintight & Short Looks

Kim Kardashian isn’t afraid to show a bit of skin! See her sexiest looks – from sheer jumpsuits to barely there dresses!

Kim Kardashian doesn’t mess around when it comes to fashion. The 38-year-old reality star is consistently sporting the latest trends – if she’s not setting them herself – and is never afraid to take risks with her wardrobe. Being the sex pot that she is, Kim also loves herself a good skin-baring ensemble, be it a completely sheer jumpsuit, a cleavage-baring cowl dress, or a skintight romper.

The mother of three outdid herself recently when she rocked a completely see-through Alexander Wang jumpsuit for two different events on Jan. 12. Kim revealed her sexy look on her Instagram story, and revealed that she was wearing the skintight bodysuit for a party in San Francisco with Kanye West. Later that night, she hopped on a plane to Los Angeles and attended John Legend‘s 40th birthday party in the same piece.

While at the party, Kim took some photos with John and Chrissy Teigen and her husband. She shared the images from the James Bond-themed bash on Twitter with the caption, “Casino Royale! Happy Birthday John!!!!” In the pics, fans got an even closer view of her braless skintight look.

Casino Royale! Happy Birthday John!!!! pic.twitter.com/vviB3BUCb7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 13, 2019

But this obviously isn’t the only revealing look of Kim’s that we love. Get clicking through the gallery above to see even more of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s sexiest skin-baring outfits!