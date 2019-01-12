Jo Andres: 5 Things To Know About Steve Buscemi’s Wife Who Sadly Died At 65

Steve Buscemi’s wife, Jo Andres, who was an artist and filmmaker, sadly died on Jan. 11 at the age of 65. Here’s everything you should know about her.

Jo Andres, 65, who was married to 61-year-old actor, Steve Buscemi, of 30 years, sadly passed away on Jan. 11 of a yet unknown cause , according to E! News. The couple stepped out for what would be their last public appearance together just seven months ago in New York City and the news of Jo’s passing has shocked many in the creative world. Here are five things you should know about her.

1.) She was known for her work as a filmmaker, choreographer, and artist. She first made her mark in the creative world when she paved the way in the downtown New York City performance scene with her film/dance/light performances. They were shown at popular places such as the Performing Garage, La Mama E.T.C, and the Collective for Living Cinema. Her performance experience eventually led her to becoming a dance consultant to the theater company, Wooster Group.

2.) She has an impressive educational background. It includes a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance from Ohio University in 1980 and a Masters of Fine Arts in Film from Ohio University in 1984.

3.) Her 1996 film, Black Kites, received acclaim and led to awards. The film, which was her directorial debut, aired on PBS and was accepted and played at some of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, including the Sundance, Toronto and London film festivals.

4.) As an artist, she presented some of her work in various places. Some of these places included universities, museums, art colonies, etc. She also created cyanotype photographs that she posted to her website.

5.) She had one child. Jo welcomed a son, Lucian, with Steve in 1990.

Our healing thoughts go out to Steve, Lucian and everyone affected by Jo’s passing during this sad time.