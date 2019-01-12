Tom is super secretive when it comes to his kids. But while we have yet to see a pic of his two-year-old daughter, we do know that he and his wife have welcomed their second baby together!

Tom Hardy, 40, and Charlotte Riley, 36, have grown their family again! The couple like to keep their relationship — and their kiddos — under wraps, but they allegedly had their second child together, “a son called Forrest,” according to Daily Mail. The couple are “over the moon” about their newest addition to the family, who they reportedly named after Tom Hanks‘ character in the 1994 Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump.

Tom and Charlotte tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their daughter to the world one year later, and it was reported that they were expecting their second little one in July. And now the baby’s here, marking Tom’s third entry to fatherhood. Aside from the two youngsters he shares with Charlotte, the actor also has a son named Louis, 10, with his ex Rachael Speed.

While we’ve seen photos of little Louis in the past, Tom has really kept his family under wraps ever since. In fact, the only time we ever (kind of) laid eyes on his daughter was when Charlotte appeared on the Legend of London red carpet with a baby bump in 2015 — and that barely counts. Since then, Tom has gone on record saying he’d beat up anybody who tried taking pictures of his kids. That’s totally off limits for him and his fam, and we don’t blame them! Although we will admit that we’re a little conflicted because we’d love a glimpse of Tom’s babies. They must be adorable! Between him and Charlotte, they’ve got some great genes!

As if having a baby wasn’t enough excitement, Tom has also had a really amazing year career-wise. The actor, who garnered tons of attention for his bad guy role in Batman: The Dark Knight Rises as Bane, just portrayed a Marvel character onscreen — Venom! We can’t wait to see what’s next for Tom and his family.