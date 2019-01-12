Tim Tebow: Why He’s ‘In A Hurry’ To Marry Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Tim Tebow just excitingly got engaged to girlfriend Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters but he’s already ready to move the wedding planning and their lifetime commitment forward as soon as possible.

Tim Tebow, 31, and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 23, are one happily engaged couple, and the professional baseball player is thrilled that he’s finally found “The One” in his stunning bride-to-be. Although they just made the promise to take vows to spend their lifetimes together, Tim is already full of anticipation for the big day. “Tim has been looking for his soulmate for a long time,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s never been into playing the field and all that. His goal as far as dating has always been to find his wife but it wasn’t happening for him. And then he met Demi-Leigh and it all changed. He knew almost right away she was ‘The One’ because she checks every one of his boxes and more.”

In addition to her gorgeous outward appearance, it turns out Tim loves the fact that Demi-Leigh shares a lot of the same values as him, and that’s what really helped the two lovebirds make a lasting connection. “Demi-Leigh is obviously stunning but the attraction is much deeper than that,” the source continued. “They share the same commitment to their faith and have the same traditional upbringings and they’re both all about helping others. They haven’t been together long but things have moved very quickly because Tim is just so sure. Now that he’s found her he’s in a hurry to marry her and get the next phase of his life started.”