Snooki Wants ‘Jersey Shore’ To Be A ‘Housewives’-Like Show: ‘Can’t Be Living In Shore Houses’ Forever

Unfortunately, the guidos and guidettes of ‘Jersey Shore’ can’t always just live together to film – Snooki provides a possible solution in EXCLUSIVE new interview!

With six seasons of the Jersey Shore, two seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and spinoffs Snooki & JWoww and The Pauly D Project, the original cast of the Italian-American 20- and 30-somethings have shown that they know how to keep their brand strong and people interested throughout the years.

Since 2010 when the show premiered, audiences all around the world have been captivated by the guidos and guidettes of the Jersey Shore. But the cast-members are growing up with new priorities in their lives, and the show may have to evolve with them. In an EXCLUSIVE new interview with HollywoodLife, OG cast-member Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 31, who opened The Snooki Shop in Madison, New Jersey in fall 2018, revealed just how she thinks the show can continue to grow with its stars.

“I think we all want to do it until they don’t want us anymore, but it has to evolve with us and our lives,” Snooki said. “We can’t be living in shore houses all of the time. Changing the format to [Real] Housewives-style and doing something like that, so we can still be wives and still be moms and still have our businesses and come together a couple of times a week and make a show. We could do this forever they just need to evolve with us when it comes to the format.”

Basically, Snooki pitched for the show to follow their actual reality (or something closer to it) – it’d be way easier for the cast to commit that way! We would love to see real footage of all the little Jersey Shore children playing together while their moms discuss business ventures! Let’s see what their lives are really like, nine years after the show first aired.

MTV confirmed that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will have a season three air in 2019, with the cast returning for more of their dramatic shenanigans. Maybe the show’s format won’t change by then, but we’d love to see a future, Housewives-styled Jersey Shore show that Snooki laid out for us! We guess we’ll have to wait and see!