‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards & Ken Todd’s Fight In Season 9 Is ‘So Bad & Scary’ That Security Got Involved

Ken Todd & Kyle Richards got into a blowout fight! Find out about their ‘scary’ encounter that will be featured in Season 9 of ‘RHOBH’!

Season 9 of RHOBH is going to be absolutely wild. A source close to the real housewives told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that not only was there a huge spat between Ken Todd and Kyle Richards, but the altercation caused a deep rift between Lisa Vanderpump and the other housewives. “There is a big fight that happens this season at Lisa Vanderpump’s house (shown in trailer) where the other ladies felt Ken got too close to Kyle as they got into an argument,” our source told us. “It was so bad and scary for everyone that security had to get involved, which led to Kyle being kicked out of Villa Rosa, the home Lisa shares with Ken. All of the other wives came to Kyle’s defense quickly and have reminded her of this incident as she’s pondered reaching out to Lisa. Kyle always has a soft spot in her heart for Lisa and is a very forgiving person, but the other ladies feel this incident took things way too far and have no interest in forgiving her. This incident is the cause of the wives not being able to move past their feelings on Lisa. Everyone had Kyle’s back and continues to do so. The fight is like nothing you’ve ever seen on Beverly Hills before.”

However, when it comes to 2019, Lisa has been focused on her restaurants as well as processing her brother’s death. “Lisa Vanderpump is so gracious that it is a new year,” our source went on to say. “She is still majorly dealing and processing the death of her brother but has found better ways to cope with her feelings. She is spending much more time again at her restaurants and with her staff to take her mind off of things. Lisa is a lot calmer than she was even just a few short months ago. Losing her brother was the hardest thing that ever happened to her and she realizes just how much it’s changed her.”

And with the premiere of the ninth season of RHOBH fast approaching, Lisa is feeling a lot happier about her involvement with the show. “It seems like now that RHOBH is getting closer to the premiere date, she’s a bit calmer rather than anxious to see how everything shakes out,” our source added. “Lisa knows her value and worth as a cast member and is in a completely different place now than when she filmed a good chunk of it in the fall. Friends and staff members alike see a true shift in her as she moves forward. She seems a lot happier and in a much better place right now.”