‘I Watched JonBenet Ramsey Die’: Is The Murder Mystery Finally Solved? Convict Makes Confession

The ongoing mystery behind JonBenét Ramsey‘s death may have finally been solved. Gary Oliva, 54, a convicted pedophile serving a sentence of 10 years for child pornography, admitted to accidentally killing her in letters sent to music publicist, and Oliva’s former classmate, Michael Vail, according to the Daily Mail. “I never loved anyone like I did JonBenét and yet I let her slip and her head bashed in half and I watched her die,” Oliva wrote. “It was an accident. Please believe me. She was not like the other kids.”

“JonBenét completely changed me and removed all evil from me,” Oliva went on to write. “Just one look at her beautiful face, her glowing beautiful skin, and her divine God-body, I realized I was wrong to kill other kids. Yet by accident she died and it was my fault.” But the admissions did not stop there. “I pleaded guilty to the murder of JonBenét as well as countless charges of assaults and sexual abuse against many children, there were various agreements made by me and the court which I signed many pages,” Oliva added.

In response to these letters, police spokesperson Laurie Ogden told the Daily Mail, "The Boulder Police Department is aware of and has investigated Mr. Olivas' potential involvement in this case. We have passed the additional information you provided onto investigators. We will not comment on any actions or the status of this investigation." Oliva will be up for parole in the year 2020. We'll keep you posted as we learn more about this ongoing development.