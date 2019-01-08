Catherine Agro: 5 Things About ‘The Bachelor’ Beauty Who Kept Interrupting Colton

Catherine Agro made quite the statement during ‘The Bachelor’ season 23 premiere. After watching the first episode, you might be asking — who is Catherine? Here’s everything we know about her!

Catherine Agro, 26, is just one of many beautiful contestants this season on The Bachelor, but she’s already made a name for herself. During the season 23 premiere, she was one of the contestant everyone was talking about. So, who is this girl? Check out these 5 key facts about Catherine!

1. Catherine’s a DJ! She’s a successful real estate agent, as well as an up-and-coming hip-hop DJ on the Ft. Lauderdale club scene, according to her ABC bio. On her Instagram page, she also says she’s a cannabis consultant. Catherine is certainly a busy woman!

2. She brought her dog to meet Colton! Catherine knows the way to Colton Underwood’s heart. When she stepped out of the limo during the season 23 premiere, she had her adorable dog Lucy with her. Lucy even has her own Instagram account!

3. She’s already being dubbed the “villain” of Colton’s season. During the premiere, Catherine interrupted a whopping four conversations that Colton was having with other girls. Eventually, a fellow contestant named Onyeka confronted Catherine about stealing time away. However, Catherine’s ways aren’t stopping any time soon. She got a rose from Colton at the end of the night! There’s a Catherine every single season of The Bachelor! Catherine is there for Colton and doesn’t care about anyone else!

4. She’s got a thing for sexy Instagram photos. Catherine recently made her Instagram account public again, and it’s full of amazing and very hot photos. From sexy bikini pictures to vacation photos, Catherine’s Instagram account is simply stunning.

5. She’s a University of Florida alum. That means she’s a huge Gators fan! She’s still in the Sunshine State, living in Ft. Lauderdale at the moment.