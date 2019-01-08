Justin Bieber Trolled After Asking Hailey Baldwin If Her Boobs Are Her Knees In Sexy NYE Photo

Justin Bieber’s joke about Hailey Baldwin on her Instagram pic got him straight roasted by fans! See his funny comment and the even funnier responses here!

Wait; what? Justin Bieber left the oddest comment on wife Hailey Baldwin‘s Instagram pic, and it had their fans howling with laughter. The pic itself is hella cute. It’s a black and white polaroid-style shot that shows Hailey making kissy faces with two friends on New Year’s Eve. But front and center is Hailey’s massive cleavage. Justin joked in the comments, “babe are those ur knees.” Um… okay? The joke is kind of mind boggling, but from what we can gather, he thinks it looks like Hailey has her knees pulled up to her neck. That would really be impressive if that were the case!

Justin and Hailey’s fans lost it after reading his comment. Just was getting trolled left and right for what he said about his wife! “@justinbieber i hate u AHAHAHAH,” one Belieber playfully joked. “@justinbieber # this person has no respect 😂” another commented. “@justinbieber Did you just roast your wife?” a fan said, with another joking, “hahaha omg u r so mean 😂😂.” There were plenty of fans who teased that he was “body shaming” his wife.

Now, of course he was joking (why would he think those were her knees?), but a few kindhearted fans felt the need to defend Justin. As one wrote, “some people have the level of closeness where they are able to joke about normal sensitive issues because they are that comfortable with one another. Normally its wrong – but if you have that kind of connection which is very rare btw then u dont gotta worry about it. Maybe justin and hayley [sic] have that connection. So dont hate on him without knowing who they are.” That’s sweet! See all of the hilarious comments on Hailey’s photo here!

Truth is, things couldn’t be better for the newlyweds. As a source close to the “Sorry” singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “It’s an exciting time for Justin, the world’s his oyster, he can do pretty much whatever he wants, and he is married to the love of his life — Justin is humbled and full of gratitude to be so incredibly blessed.” Aww!