Cardi B Wishes Offset Would Help Take Care Of Sick Baby Kulture

Cardi B has been doting on baby Kulture who’s suffering from a bad cold, but is the rapper upset she’s on mommy duties all alone? We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details!

Cardi B, 26, revealed that five-month-old baby Kulture has been suffering from a bad cold as she was hooked up to a breathing apparatus on Jan. 7. The “I Like It” singer cradled her precious newborn and softly whispered, “I haven’t slept for 24 hours and I’ve been team working with my sister and my mom. My baby has a cold. And she wakes up every 20 minutes. She don’t want nobody. We have to put her down for one second though she automatically wakes up. Such a hard, hard day.” While it’s still unclear exactly what is wrong with Kulture, one thing is clear — Cardi B is one doting mom! However, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from a source close to the rapper that Cardi has been “disappointed” that her estranged husband Offset, 27, is allegedly not chipping in when it comes to nursing their daughter back to health.

“Cardi has been really disappointed that Offset has not stepped up as a father and helped take care of Kulture while she’s been sick,” the insider explained. “Cardi feels like Offset has been trying to win her back with gifts and materialistic things, but the way to Cardi’s heart is through her baby.” Cardi announced her split from Offset after 14 months of marriage to her 39.1 million Instagram followers on Dec. 4, and since then the Migos rapper has been showering her with gifts, extravagant acts of affection, and over the top declarations of love in an effort to win her back. “If Offset really wants to get Cardi back, he needs to show her that he will support her, and be there for her and Kulture in good times and in bad, and right he’s not doing that which is frustrating and hurtful to Cardi,” the pal added. “Offset is not doing himself any favors by not being there for his family right now.”

Offset has been trying to work his way back into Cardi’s heart after cheating accusations surfaced on Dec. 5. Although the “Bad and Boujee” hit-maker denied the allegations, he has apologized for “breaking” Cardi’s heart, saying, “I didn’t f**k that girl but I was entertaining it, and I love you, I hope you forgive me.” It looked as though the couple, who tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Sept. 2017, were on their way to a reconciliation when they were photographed splashing around on jet skis together in Puerto Rico on Dec. 21.

Offset did get some quality time in with Kulture over the holidays, according to the sweet shot Cardi’s sister Hennessy Carolina, 23, posted to her Instagram story. Even though the little one’s face was covered with an angel emoji, she looked as cute as could be sitting in Offset’s lap in a white onesie. Offset also presented Cardi with several lavish Christmas gifts including six designer bags — two Chanel purses and four Hermès Birkins — and multiple pair of Christina Louboutin heels, plus gorgeous diamond bracelets! Go big or go home, right?