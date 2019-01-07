Sofie Dossi: 5 Things To Know About The Amazing Contortionist, 17, On ‘AGT: The Champions’

Sofie Dossi is returning to the ‘AGT’ stage once again to wow us with her incredible contortionist skills. Before she performs on ‘AGT: The Champions,’ here’s what you need to know about the talented gymnast!

Sofie Dossi is about to dazzle us all with her jaw-dropping skills on America’s Got Talent: The Champions. The spinoff series, which premieres Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on NBC, will feature 50 of the world’s best acts competing for the ultimate title of Grand Champion. The 17-year-old is an AGT fan fave, but she’s grown up a lot since the last time you saw her in front of the judges. Here’s everything you need to know to get up to speed about Sofie!

1. Sofie was a America’s Got Talent finalist in 2016. She rose to fame after becoming a Golden Buzzer recipient in season 11. She was a top 10 finalist that season and stunned the judges with her amazing contortion and aerial routines. Now she’s competing with fellow AGT finalists and winners, as well as additional Got Talent franchise faves from around the globe.

2. She’s a self-taught contortionist and hand balancer. She became fascinated with being a contortionist and hand balancer after watching an online video, according to her NBC bio. Sofie was also a competitive gymnast and dancer. She advancer her skills using YouTube videos!

3. She’s appeared on a number of TV shows! In addition to being a contortionist and hand balancer, Sofie is also an actress! She had a starring role on the show Boss Cheer and has also appeared on Bizaardvark and K.C. Undercover.

4. She’s a YouTube sensation! Sofie has over 3 million subscribers on YouTube. She posts new videos every Saturday!

5. Sofie has been nominated for Streamy Awards! Her live-streaming earned a nomination in 2017. She was also nominated in 2018 for her collaboration with YouTube star Miranda Sings.