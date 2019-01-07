Lil Xan Cozies Up To New GF Annie Smith In Sweet New Selfie — See Pic

Lil Xan and his new girlfriend, Annie Smith are ‘goals,’ according to fans who are in love with their latest selfie together! See the couple cozied up in this new snap!

Lil Xan, 22, and Annie Smith are going strong! The rapper and his new beau cuddled up together for a new selfie, which she shared on Instagram, January 7. Smith opted for a cute pout in the photo, meanwhile, Xan put his hand near his mouth with a straight face. See the couple’s latest photo, below!

Smith has only shared one other photo with Xan on IG. On Thanksgiving, she posted a photo of the two laying together with a heartfelt caption. “God chooses people to come into your life to fulfill a purpose,” she began. “Your purpose in my life is to make me the best version of myself. i thank Him everyday for choosing you to be by my side in this life. you are my happiness, my most favorite person, my whole heart. thank you for sharing your life with me and allowing me to love you, always happy thanksgiving. be thankful for everyone and everything you have in this life because it is so precious.”

The California rapper — who dropped a new single, “Watch Me Fall” on January 3 — seems to be in a better place these days, and he says he’s drug-free. Xan checked himself into rehab for drug addiction back on December 2. Smith actually made the announcement on his Instagram page, explaining that Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, decided to take a step back from limelight to seek professional help. Weeks prior to her announcement, Xan told fans that he made plans to enter rehab after his friend and fellow rapper Mac Miller died of an accidental overdose in September. He was 26.

Lil Xan and Annie Smith pose for a selfie together on January 7, 2019.

Smith later explained that Xan’s start date for rehab had been pushed back due to a shortage of rooms in the treatment facility. It was just two weeks later that Xan tweeted he was “out and sober” on December 16.

It’s unclear exactly when Lil Xan and Smith began dating. However, she has videos with the rapper saved to her Instagram highlights, which date back to October 2018. There’s no sign of Smith on Xan’s Instagram feed, however, he did show a glimpse of her in a video on his Instagram story, January 7. He previously dated Noah Cyrus.

Now that Xan is out of rehab and sober, he’s focused on his fans and his music. He’s currently preparing for his headlining European tour, which takes place from February 26-March 27.