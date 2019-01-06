‘RHOA’ Recap: Porsha Attacks Kandi After She Gets Booted From Todd’s Birthday Party

Porsha became extremely angry during the Jan. 6 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’, after an altercation at Todd’s birthday party got her kicked out of the event!

Porsha and Kandi came face to face in a war of words during the Jan. 6 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, after Porsha was booted from Todd‘s 45th birthday party. Porsha believed it was some sort of setup on Kandi’s part, but Kandi denied being responsible for the altercation that was described in the media as a “fist fight“. It’s not clear if a physical fight actually happened at the party, as cameras weren’t around to catch anything, but Porsha claimed that she was approached by one of Dennis‘ exes before Kandi’s team kicked her out of the party. Porsha insisted she kept her composure, but when the ladies asked Kandi what happened, Kandi said Porsha went crazy and caused a scene, so she was rightfully kicked out of the party.

Unfortunately for us, it’s still unclear who was telling the truth, as Kandi stormed out of the cookout in Tanya‘s backyard after Porsha confronted her. Kandi cried that Porsha constantly plays the aggressor before becoming the victim, so she had enough of Porsha’s behavior. Porsha also told Kandi, “You’re not my f***ing friend!” And while we didn’t get the truth just yet, maybe it was good that Kandi stormed out because things nearly turned physical and Kandi still doesn’t know Porsha’s pregnant, so it could’ve gotten ugly. Even Cynthia said she was worried!

The other ladies did know that Porsha was pregnant, however, because Porsha had told them when she relayed what she felt had happened at Todd’s party — before they all went to Tanya’s.

In other RHOA news, Mike Hill finally came to Atlanta and asked Cynthia a very important question. But it wasn’t if she’d marry him, despite the fact that she suspected he might propose. Instead, Mike asked Cynthia if she’d make things official with him, and she said yes. Eva also shared plans to throw a bachelorette party in Tokyo since she failed to invite the ladies to her last one.