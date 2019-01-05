Bella Thorne Posts Disturbing Pics From When She Was Too ‘Stressed’ To Eat & Shares Plan For 2019

Bella Thorne took to Instagram on Jan. 4 to show off three bikini pics of herself looking very thin and revealed they were taken at at a time when her stress was causing her to lose weight and not eat enough.

Bella Thorne, 21, showed what stress can do to a body when she took to Instagram on Jan. 4 and posted some shocking pics of herself looking extremely thin in bikinis. The actress used the pics as a way to reveal the tough time she went through over the years and expressed gratitude for being able to work on herself in 2018 and get back to a weight she’s happy with. She also took the time to reveal that she’s using the days of the new year to get as healthy as she can be.

“This was taken at the end of 2016?-2017? 2018 was about getting my health back,” she wrote in the caption “….this is what I look like when I’m stressed…. when im stressed it’s hard for me to work up an appetite..I’m all about being yourself loving your body yada yada but these photos they make me not love anything about it. Looking back on these times and what this biz, and movies and life can do to you and everything along with that. But you know I look at this picture and I’m also proud. I’m so f*cking proud because this year I gained all my weight back and more !!!! And I feel good but I do feel like I need to get back in the gym so I can be healthier in general. Eating the right things (double quarter pounders not included) so my body has the energy it needs to keep moving forward.. keep moving forward.”

Bella’s positive attitude about her present and future is refreshing to hear. The stunning beauty has always been open about her body and has posted many pics of herself from various times throughout 2018. Despite her previous difficulties in gaining weight, she has made it a point to be comfortable in her own skin and inspire others to love themselves by not being afraid to show herself in good times and bad times. “She wants to know that she lived her life without fear and nobody ever dictated what she did with her life or body ever,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in the past. “She never wants anyone to change who she is, if someone is confidant to show of their body, they should and she wants to share that with people that they shouldn’t be scared either. Doing what she is doing is transitioning herself to be the woman she wants to be. No filter, no problem!”

It’s great to see Bella feeling good about herself after struggling with maintaining a healthy lifestyle for a while. We look forward to seeing where her positive attitude takes her in the new year!