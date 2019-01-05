Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Fit Figure In Leggings & 10 More Of Her Sexiest Skintight Looks

Ariel Winter stepped out in a pair of leggings that showed off her amazing curves! See some of her best skintight looks here!

Ariel Winter has curves and she’s not afraid to show them! The 20-year-old actress has attended awards shows, stepped out with boyfriend Levi Meaden, and posed for plenty of Instagram pics in some of the sexiest skintight outfits we’ve ever seen, and we couldn’t let this impeccable style go unnoticed. That’s why we decided to round the up and appreciate some of these excellent fashion choices all in one place!

The Modern Family star was killing the game toward the end of 2018 with her style. One look we love came on Nov. 29 when she arrived at Good Morning America wearing a white bodycon dress. She paired the dress with white pumps and opaque socks for a fun, youthful look.

But Ariel also looks great when she’s dressing more casually. On Jan. 4, she was spotted heading back to the set of her ABC sitcom in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeved black top, tight leggings and sneakers. Definitely a pretty effortless look, but it still showed off her killer curves in a way that we could easily copy ourselves.

While we think Ariel looks amazing, there are some people that have been judging her for her appearance. She lost some weight toward the end of 2018, and a fan dared to accuse her of drug use. Thankfully, Ariel shut that rumor down so fast by letting them know she lost weight due to her new antidepressant prescription.

“And yes!! My psychiatrist switched me from my previous anti depressant that didn’t work and made me gain weight, to coke/meth!! Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision but she stands by it,” Ariel joked, according to E! News. Haters gonna hate! Check out the gallery above to see some of our favorite skintight looks that Ariel has worn!