Nick Cannon Gets Roasted On Twitter For New Hair Makeover On ‘The Masked Singer’ — See Memes

Nick Cannon has a brand new hosting job on ‘The Masked Singer’ and a new hairdo to come with it. It’s not a hit with fans and he’s getting torched on Twitter for his horrible hair makeover.

The good news for Nick Cannon is that it seems a lot of people tuned in to watch his new Fox music competition show The Masked Singer. The bad news is that many were dissing his baffling new hairstyle. The program that features costumed celebs singing and leaving the celeb judges and audience to guess their identities premiered on Jan. 2, along with Nick’s bizarre hair choice. He’s grown it out longer on the sides and in the back and fans are NOT impressed with the new look. The 38-year-old got roasted so hard on Twitter, with his hair makeover getting a massive thumbs down from viewers

“I am intrigued by guessing who everyone is, but the only thing I can focus on is Nick Cannon’s new hair. Anyone else?” one person asked while another wrote “Are we gone act like we don’t see Nick Cannon’s hair?” Yes, it was that big of a distraction. “What is Nick Cannon’s hair? What. Is. It.” one person questioned while another wrote “Are we just gonna ignore Nick Cannon hair? I’m a huge fan but wtf.”

Many thought the look had a distinctive 1980’s feel, and not in a good way. “Why is Nick Cannon hosting a show with Lionel Richie‘s hair from “Dancing On The Ceiling?'” one viewer asked, referring to the iconic singer’s 1986 hit song’s music video. Several people pointed out how it was identical to the character of Darryl Jenkins in Eddie Murphy‘s 1988 comedy Coming to America. And no, that was not a compliment. One user tweeted “Drink every time Nick Cannon’s hair makes you think of a specific character from the 80s.”

“Nick Cannon’s hair journey has been one of the 21st Century’s greatest mysteries,” one person tweeted along with a GIF of ex-wife Mariah Carey shaking her head in disbelief and starting to cry. Another pointed out the absurdity of the show and how Nick’s hair was the most strange part thing of all. “I am watching a monster sing against a unicorn and I still have to say the most ridiculous thing on this show is Nick Cannon’s hair,” one user wrote…for the WIN!

What the hell was @NickCannon’s hair stylist thinking making him look like Reverend Brown? 😂😂😂 #maskedsingerfox #maskedsinger pic.twitter.com/USSnDpfnVK — THE Party Starter (@justkmac) January 3, 2019

“This #TheMaskedSinger should be cancelled just off the strength of Nick Cannon’s hair. Put the turban back on bruh. Dude looking like Gene Simmons with soul glow,” one person tweeted. Nick was famously flamed for wearing a turban during his final season hosting America’s Got Talent. In comparison to what’s on his head now, many other fans echoed the same sentiment about going back to the turban to cover up his new ‘do.