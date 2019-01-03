Holy moly! Lisa Rinna is coming in hot for 2019, rocking a skimpy Fendi bikini with a body that is half her 55 years. We’ve got the sexy pic.

Lisa Rinna has always had a killer body, but she’s 55-years-old now had has the bikini figure of a woman in her 20’s. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off her amazing bod in a Fendi bikini while poolside in an Instagram pic on Jan. 3. Her abs are toned and ripped, her cleavage perky and skin is flawless. Wherever the fountain of youth is, Lisa’s found it. Even though the ladies of RHOBH are no strangers to plastic surgery, there’s no way you can be head to toe this perfect at age 55 without really good genetics, diet and exercise.

The former soap star captioned the pic “I got me a Fendi,” referring to the Italian luxury fashion house behind her bikini. It’s iconic dark brown and gold “F” pattern is seen across Lisa’s suit, which features tiny string tying together the bottoms. She topped off the look with oversized black shades and slicked back wet hair for a totally fierce photo.

Fans were all there for the Instagram photo. “Damn!!! You look amazing!!! And I adore you!” one person commented while another told her “@lisarinna you look so fierce in Fendi!! You #ownit and are so fantastic!! You inspire me to be bolder and more confident in myself. #rolemodel.” One woman told her “looooove your hair slicked back like this! And serious body goals Lisa!” while another said “Ageless! They should 🖊 you for the Swim Collection.” Hey, she really could be a bikini model with a figure like that. Elizabeth Hurley is still rocking the two pieces in her own swimwear line at age 53, so why not Lisa?

Viewers are waiting with bated breath for season nine of RHOBH to air as there was SO much behind the scenes drama during filming. Lisa Vanderpump, 58, refused to film along with the rest of her cast mates and that cause a lot of tension. Lisa R. was the one to blow the lid off the situation when Lisa V. blew off Camille Grammar‘s wedding and instead posted a throwback pic of her at a 2015 Dodgers game on the day of the nuptials. Lisa R. had enough at that point, commenting next to the photo “Why hasn’t Lvp filmed with us for over 6 weeks? I have no beef with her. Who does that? Who doesn’t show up to work?” Lisa V. will give her side of the story when she appears on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Jan. 8 and we’re sure he’ll be able to get plenty of dish out of her as to what went so wrong with filming this season.