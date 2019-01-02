Taylor Swift Fans Spot BF Joe Alwyn Hiding In Pic From Her NYE Party — See Photo

It looks like Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, rang in the new year together, as fans believe they spotted him at her New Year’s Eve party in NYC! See the pic, here.

Taylor Swift, 29, may not want her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, 27, out in the open, but despite her best efforts to keep him out of the photos from her New Year’s Eve bash on Dec. 31, a fan managed to spot him in the background of one of the images. So it looks like Taylor and Joe did ring in the new year together, and that makes us very happy! As we previously told you, the Grammy winner hosted a costume party on Monday with her A-list friends, including Gigi Hadid, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. And it now appears as though Joe also spent the night by Taylor’s side! (See the photo below!)

Thanks to a Joe-Taylor Instagram fan page, a photo of Joe at Taylor’s childhood heroes-themed party has surfaced! In the image, the Favourite actor can be seen wearing a party hat and standing behind Taylor’s childhood best friend, Abigail Anderson. You have to really look closely to see Joe bending over behind Abigail, but it definitely appears to be him! Taylor’s not in the same picture, but she is definitely featured in a number of other images from the same party, when she dressed as Ariel in a long red wig and a mermaid costume!

This party also came one day after Joe and Taylor were pictured showing major PDA during a sexy date in New York City on Dec. 30. “They’re very low-key and normal. They work out, watch movies together and have friends over,” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s much happier without her personal life out in the open. She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better off she is.”

Taylor and Joe first sparked romance rumors in May 2017. They live together in London and he’s reportedly getting ready to propose!