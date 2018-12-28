Madison Beer’s Hair Makeover: Shows Off New Blonde Locks On Night Out

Is Madison Beer a blonde? The singer and actress stepped out with a major hair makeover on Dec. 27. See her new look below!

Madison Beer, 19, has blonde hair….for now! She was spotted with sleek and straight strands while heading to the Peppermint club in West Hollywood on Dec. 27 to watch Dave Chappelle and John Mayer‘s show. She looked super pretty with the light hair, which she paired with natural makeup and bold brows. She wore a white Chanel hoodie, black leather jacket, and light, ripped jeans for her night out.

Madison posted a video of her new blonde look with an angelic filter on Instagram stories on Dec. 27, writing “don’t get used to it.” We bet it’s just a wig, but we think she looks super pretty with the blonde hair! Also, on Twitter, when a fan Emma said, “I’m not going to get used to you as a blonde,” Madison responded, “well. don’t. lol. it’ll b gone in a week.” There you have it! It’s Hollywood magic, guys!

Madison has experimented with a few strands of light brown/blonde highlights in the past, but has consistently kept her hair dark. Maybe 2019 will be the year for a big change?

This major hair makeover comes on the heels of some relationship news for Madison. She seems to be back together with Zack Bia. They started dating in late 2017, but they have had some very public fights in 2018. Now, they seem back together and very happy! Do you think Zack likes Madison as a blonde?