Katie Holmes Stuns In Tiny Black Bikini While On Massive Yacht With Boyfriend Jamie Foxx — New Pics

Katie Holmes looks happy while taking a break from filming in New Orleans on Wednesday. Katie was on the set of her new movie The Secret and was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her little finger as she chatted on FaceTime on her phone. Her boyfriend Jamie Foxx is also in town shooting a different movie.
Low profile lovebirds Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are spotted stepping out together in Atlanta, Georgia. Doting boyfriend Jamie helped Katie carry her luggage to her car during the outing.
Katie Holmes is living her best life as 2018 comes to a close. We’ve got the pics of her rocking a teeny string bikini while aboard a mega-yacht with sweetheart Jamie Foxx near Miami. 

2018 seemed to be the year Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx finally let their five-year relationship go public. They were spotted putting on PDA numerous times, kissing on the beach last summer and now they’re openly vacationing together in Miami. The couple took their love out to sea aboard a mega-yacht just off the coast on Dec. 28, and Katie looked jaw-droppingly sexy in a super tiny black string bikini. It had one simple tie on the back of the top and little string ties on the side to keep the bottoms in place. At 40, Katie has her best body ever with her flat tummy and tight derriere. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

Katie’s not one to go flaunting the flesh very often, usually wearing cover ups on beach vacations. Jamie must be making her feel extra confident about her incredible bikini body. It was a cloudy day in Miami so Jamie, 51, kept his white t-shirt on aboard the ship even though it couldn’t hide his bulging muscles. Jamie bulked up for his new movie Power, which just wrapped filming in New Orleans. Katie had been spotted several times in NOLA heading out to dinner holding hands with her man after visiting him on set since cameras began rolling in October.

Jamie is already beloved to Katie’s family, as her mom Kathleen Holmes flew in to New York City on Dec. 17 to celebrate the actress turning the big 4-0 alongside her daughter’s longtime beau. Having the two people closest to her — aside from daughter Suri Cruise, 12 — meant the world to Katie as they had a low-key birthday dinner at hotspot Serendipity.

An eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about the outing: “Katie looked totally relaxed and happy, she was smiling a lot and very friendly to everyone. They were out for Katie’s birthday but she and Jamie were both doting on her mom, they seemed very happy to have her out with them. They weren’t inside for that long, about an hour, and when they left Jamie came out first to get the car for them so Katie and her mom wouldn’t have to wait in the cold.” Aww!  Maybe a 2019 wedding will finally happen for these two lovebirds, especially with the engagement rumors that have been popping up over the past year.