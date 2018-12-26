How To Dress Sexy In The Cold Winter Weather — Gigi Hadid, Khloe Kardashian & More

From Sandra Bullock to SJP to Hailee Steinfeld, tons of stars have been out and about in cold weather. See pics of their fashions for some cold-weather dressing tips.

There are a few key ways to dressing sexy in the cold weather. Using jackets, tights, and boots are the top three tips celebs use to stay toasty during the winter. Gigi Hadid was out in chilly NYC on Dec. 11. She looked SUPER sexy, while still being mostly covered up. She wore long pants and a jacket draped over her shoulders. The key to her sexy look was that she skipped the bra and shirt and instead wore a cleavage-baring jacket with just one button closed. The monochromatic look was by Ronald Van Der Kemp.

A fun coat is a great way to stay warm and stylish. Sandra Bullock wore a bright yellow coat while at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York on Dec. 17. She paired her dress with tights and boots, proving she is a layering master! Bebe Rexha wore a tiny black mini dress at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch on Dec. 1, but paired it with thigh high boots and a velvet coat — two winter staples.

Khloe Kardashian wore a long sleeved crop top to her family’s annual Christmas eve party on Dec. 24. She rocked a high-low skirt, so she was able to rock some leg without being completely bare.

See more stars expertly rocking tights, coats and boots to stay warm in the harsh winter weather in the gallery attached above!