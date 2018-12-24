Stars Wearing Head To Toe Denim — Kylie Jenner, J-Lo & More: See Pics

Double denim is no longer a fashion faux pas! Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, J-Lo and many more have rocked head to toe denim! See pics below!

Denim isn’t only for relaxing. Tons of celebs wear head-to-toe denim for formal events! Whether it’s Rihanna rocking a denim jacket with a mini skirt (she’s rocked double denim at least three times!), a skintight jumpsuit like Kylie Jenner, or baggy overalls like Keke Palmer, there’s a jeans-on-jeans look to suit any taste! See more stars wearing double denim in the gallery attached above!

Jeans can be super sexy, as seen on Gigi Hadid, below. She rocked a tight blazer with tight denim “bike shorts,” showing off her model legs. Pairing your denim look with sky-high heels like Gigi also elevates the look as well. Kylie wore a tight denim look around Thanksgiving in New York. Her post-baby body is amazing. Hailey Baldwin wore a fitted denim jumpsuit at a Guess event, while Ciara opted for a baggy look back in 2015. Tons of celebs pair jeans with a denim jacket, like Khloe Kardashian did.

If you prefer to rock a more comfortable look, you can choose a chambray shirt tucked into denim like Gwen Stefani did. The so-called “Canadian Tuxedo” has been rocked by a TON of celebs, so get inspiration from our gallery!

Wearing denim on denim is cute and casual, but paired with heels, and full hair and makeup, and the look is perfect for a night out! Whether it’s a jean mini skirt, a jumpsuit, overalls, or a chambray shirt, this look works in so many different ways! This is a trend that will never go out of style.