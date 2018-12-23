Angelina Jolie Goes Shopping With Son Pax, 15, After Settling Custody Agreement With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and her 15-year-old son Pax Jolie-Pitt looked casually comfortable when they stepped out to do some holiday shopping together on Dec. 22.

Angelina Jolie, 43, is getting ready for the upcoming holidays and she made that clear when she went on a shopping trip with her 15-year-old son Pax Jolie-Pitt on Dec. 22. The mother-son duo stepped out looking comfortable together in Santa Monica, CA as they casually walked while holding big bags of stuff and got lunch. Pax wore a gray NASA hoodie and black pants for the outing while Angelina wore a long tan wraparound coat and black shoes.

This isn’t the first time Angelina has been on a shopping outing this holiday season. Earlier this month, she was seen out shopping at The Grove in Los Angeles with her younger kids, including, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox & Vivienne. They were also all smiles while visiting stores and making purchases at the popular marketplace proving they were getting into the holiday spirit.

Angelina and her kids’ outings come after she finally came to a custody agreement with ex Brad Pitt, 55, after a long and public battle. Although Brad reportedly got less than 50% of time with his six kids, he will likely see an increase in that percentage as time goes on and the ultimate goal is for both parents to split the time at 50/50. Angelina and Brad’s divorce battle, however, is still carrying on and they’re hoping to get it settled soon.

Angelina is known for being a hands-on mom and is often seen on outings and doing activities with her six kids. Now that her custody battle with Brad is over, we can bet there’s a lot less stress and she’s most likely able to enjoy her time with her kids even more so.