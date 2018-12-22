Selena Gomez Goes Hiking With Her Friend & Bodyguard Just Days After 1st Post-Rehab Pics

Selena Gomez was seen hiking for the third time in a week & looking great! Check out her working out with a friend & her bodyguard here!

Selena Gomez looked fit as a fiddle while out on her third hike of the week on Dec. 22. Wearing a black sweatshirt and red and black leggings, Selena was joined by her friend and her bodyguard. She was previously seen enjoying takeout with friends on Dec. 19 in West Hollywood, as well as a ski trip up in Big Bear, California on Dec. 18. Take a look at their hike below!

We reported earlier how Selena will be taking a social media hiatus for the foreseeable future. “Selena is not focusing any interest on returning to social media anytime soon,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows she will have to return at some point but its going to be completely different and more promotional then anything else.”

And when it comes to why she’s taken so long to post on social media, another source told us that she’s been focusing on herself. “She had a tough year health wise, and everything that happened so quickly between Justin and Hailey made life even more challenging for Selena,” our source said. “She was tired of people asking her about how she was coping, so she quietly stepped away from the spotlight to work on herself.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Selena. In the meantime, check out all of her most recent pics in our gallery above.