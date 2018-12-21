‘The Challenge’ Star Nelson Thomas Arrested For Theft — See His Mugshot Photo

Nelson Thomas, who’s a five-season veteran of ‘The Challenge,’ was reportedly arrested on Dec. 20! Get our EXCLUSIVE details, and find out when he’ll be released, here.

Nelson Thomas, 30, is facing a new challenge. The MTV star was arrested for a Class B theft and booked into Hays County Jail in Texas on Dec. 20, according to the Hays County Courts Records database. A theft is labeled as a Class B demeanor in Texas if the stolen property’s value is “less than $750,” according to the Texas Constitution and Statutes. And we’ve learned inside scoop about the situation! “Nelson turned himself in yesterday and he’s still in jail. He will be out in a couple of days,” a source from the Hays County Police Department EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Nelson stars on the current season of Ex on the Beach after appearing in five seasons of The Challenge.

Nelson has ran into trouble with the law before, as he has been booked for a theft charge in Dec. 2014 but was released on the same day, according to his online records. The same records show that he’s been charged for driving with an invalid license twice (2011 and 2016), and for driving with expired registration (2011). We found four mugshots in total.

We last reported on the MTV star after Johnny Bananas insinuated Nelson hooked up with his co-star, Natalie Negrotti, on The Challenge: Final Reckoning! Johnny admitted that he was just trying to start drama, and Nelson later confirmed on the Challenge Mania podcast, “There’s nothing going on with Natalie and me. We’re friends. We’ve always been friends. She was going through a tough time and I was there for her.”

Nelson still managed to promote his new show on the same day he was arrested. He retweeted a GIF of a dancing classroom, right before Ex on the Beach aired, on Thursday afternoon. HollywoodLife has reached out to Nelson Thomas’s rep for comment.