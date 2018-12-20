Meek Mill Disappointed Travis Scott Is Performing At Super Bowl: ‘For What?’

Meek Mill is questioning why Travis Scott accepted this year’s Super Bowl performance gig. ‘For what????”, he tweeted after the announcement dropped, and fans think it was a diss! But, there’s way more to the story…

Meek Mill, 31, really had us thinking he was dissing Travis Scott, 26, on Twitter, December 20. After the news that Travis would be one of this year’s Super Bowl performers in Atlanta, Meek immediately took to Twitter with this message. “For what????”, he tweeted alongside the news that Scott had been confirmed for the gig. Obviously, the internet had a field day with that one.

But, the Championships rapper quickly followed up with a second and third tweet, which cleared the air concerning his first message. It turns out, Meek is actually in La Flame’s corner, and thinks he’s too good for the Super Bowl. “He don’t need that he on fire already! Stay strong in this shit!”, Meek tweeted.

Despite his complimentary tweet, many fans still speculated that there was beef between Meek and Travis. But, that’s not the case. “And don’t get it twisted I fuck wit Travis too!”, Meek wrote in a third tweet. If you ask us, after taking a look at all of Meek’s tweets about Travis’ performance, it appears as though he could be taking aim at the NFL.

He don’t need that he on fire already! Stay strong in this shit! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2018

Meek, who was released from prison in April, has been a pioneer for criminal justice reform. The tweets seem to be a subtle shot at the NFL, as Meek has been a strong supporter of Colin Kaepernick, and vice versa. Meek even addressed how the NFL treated Kaep unfairly on his song, “Trauma.”

“They told Kaep’ stand up if you wanna play for a team/ And all his teammates ain’t saying a thing (Stay woke)/ If you don’t stand for nothing, you gon’ fall for something/ And in the 60’s, if you kneeled, you’d prolly be killed/ But they don’t kill you now, they just take you out of your deal,” Meek raps on the track.

On October 6, PUMA announced a new platform aiming to promote social change, involving Meek, Olympian and Human Rights Activist Tommie Smith, and WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith, along with PUMA CEO Bjorn Gulden and PUMA Global Director, Brand and Marketing Adam Petrick. #Reform — an initiative about turning intentions into action — will address the areas of Universal Equality, Criminal Justice Reform, Gender Equality and other social issues.

So far, Travis Scott and Maroon 5 have been confirmed to perform at this year’s Super Bowl. It’s also been rumored that Cardi B and Outkast‘s Big Boi are in talks to join the halftime show as well.