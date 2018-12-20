Kylie Jenner Moved To Tears As Travis Scott Calls Her ‘The One’ In New Interview: That Was A ‘Big Surprise’

Travis Scott’s intimate words for Kylie Jenner in his ‘Rolling Stone’ cover story blindsided his girlfriend, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Here’s why she didn’t expect such a romantic shout-out.

Travis Scott, 26, effectively wooed girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 21, with his Shakespearean words in his Rolling Stone profile, published Dec. 20! After the Astroworld rapper confessed the Kylie Cosmetics CEO is “that one” he needs to “operate,” and promised to “married soon,” she “had no idea that Travis was going to say all that stuff about her,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife! Specifically, his comments about her “being the one” and “how he is definitely going to marry her” came as “a big surprise,” our source tells us. “It’s something he tells her privately all the time, but to make it so public like that is huge, and just so romantic.”

“Kylie cried happy tears when she read the interview, she was so touched by his sweet words,” our source adds. We already know what Kylie will say to that “fire” proposal that Travis promised in his cover story, as our insider continues, “Of course, when he does pop the question she’ll say yes, she can’t wait.” And Travis has another opportunity to catch the mother to his child, Stormi Webster, off guard! “Kylie knows the proposal is coming, she just has no idea when, where or how which makes it really exciting,” our source goes on. “Kylie doesn’t feel any sort of urgency to get married, but knowing that Travis is working on a plan for a mind-blowing proposal has got her thinking more and more about her dream wedding.”

Travis not only talked marriage in his Rolling Stone interview, but also sung the praises of Kylie’s down-to-earth personality! “People don’t understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, bullsh*t-a** remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro,” he said. Kylie just made Forbes’ 2018 list for wealthiest celebrities in America, earning the No. 5 spot with a net worth of $900 million, but Travis insists that she’s “normal as possible.” It was not their clout they bonded over, but similar interests in movies and directors! “She’s a Tim Burton fan, which is fire, he said, adding, “Wes Anderson fan, which is fire.” We think this relationship in whole is fire.

