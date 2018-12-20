Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals Weight Loss Secret After Reaching Post-Baby Body Goals

Even though ‘nothing was really working’ for Joy-Anna Duggar when she first tried losing her baby weight, she’s made major progress. But how? We’ve got the details.

For those wondering what Joy-Anna Duggar, 21, did to start looking so slim after welcoming her son, it’s not really a question of how, but with who? In a lengthy video on her Instagram story about weight loss, the Counting On star revealed that she has a new health coach that has helped her make major progress with her post-baby body goals. “Hey guys! So I want to share with you what I’ve been doing to lose my baby weight,” she said on Dec. 19. “A couple months ago, I really wanted to hit it hard and just lose this baby weight. I tried exercising, I tried dieting and nothing was really working, so my friend Jessica told me what she had been doing. She lost 47 pounds, feels amazing, and says she has so much energy. I know her and saw her results and was like, I want to do it. I started it, and I have already gotten down to my pre-pregnancy weight and am still losing weight. I just feel so good.”

Sometimes, the first step to seeing progress is simply asking for help! While the reality star didn’t give any specifics on what exactly she has been doing to get her in such stellar shape, she did shout out her health coach, Jessica Ballinger. “If you guys are wondering what I’m doing, you can contact her and I will put her link in the next story,” Joy-Anna said. It’s no secret why she chose to reveal her weight loss secrets all of a sudden, though, because fans were freaking over a Dec. 18 social media post featuring the new mom in a tie-front top with patterned sleeves and a skirt. The mirror selfie was taken in the dressing room of her cousin Amy Duggar‘s store, 3130 Clothing, and Joy-Anna looked great!

“You look like you’ve lost a lot of weight…not that you needed to. You look really good,” one fan commented, and then asked what the reality star had done to see such progress after almost 10 months. And she wasn’t the only one who was curious — so it’s no wonder Joy-Anna gave a sneak peek!

She and her husband Austin Forsyth, 25, welcomed their baby boy Gideon on Feb. 23, and he was the biggest Duggar baby yet! But Joy-Anna clearly hasn’t let that stop her from slimming down!