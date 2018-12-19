Nick Wilson: 5 Things To Know About Consistently Strategic ‘Survivor’ Finalist

Ahead of the ‘Survivor: David vs. Goliath’ Dec. 19 finale, get to know Nick Wilson, who is one of six players left competing for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.

It’s hard to believe that Nick Wilson was almost voted off during the very first episode of Survivor: David vs. Goliath. Now, the 27-year-old is a finalist on the show’s 37th season, competing against Alison Raybould, Kara Kay, Angelina Keeley, Mike White and Davie Rickenbacker for the win. Between finding immunity idols and advantages — and using them at the right times/for the right people — to building relationships with the other players, Nick has consistently played a solid game all season long. Here’s more to know about him:

1. Graduating college was a major accomplishment for Nick & his family. When Nick graduated from the University of Kentucky he became the first member of his family to ever obtain a Bachelor’s degree. He graduated from Whitley High School, then went onto the University of Kentucky, and took his education a step further by attending the University of Alabama School of Law.

2. He’s a public defender. After law school, Nick got a job as a public defender in Williamsburg, Kentucky, which he considers his personal claim to fame. “I am so proud of my self for being a public defender to help people instead of chasing money,” he told CBS. “Especially because money and the thought of being rich motivated me in school.”

3. He was mostly raised by his grandmother. Nick lists his grandma as his biggest inspiration. He explained in his CBS profile that he and his four siblings lived with their dad after his parents got divorced, and it was his “Mamaw Joan” who raised them. “She taught me life-changing lessons like the value of hard work and the importance of helping others,” he revealed. “She also taught me how to enjoy a beer and some bluegrass music.”

4. He’s outdoorsy. Even though Nick has a white collar job, his hobbies in his spare time include boating and four-wheeling. He admitted that he’s much more stronger physically than he looks.

5. He could use the money that comes with a ‘Survivor’ win. Nick made it clear that money is NOT his number one motivation for playing Survivor, but did admit that having the $1 million would really help with his student loans and helping his career take off!