Bella Hadid Reveals The Weeknd Makes Her Laugh More Than Anyone Else In 73 Questions For ‘Vogue’

Bella Hadid has never been happier! The model reveals 73 details about her life in ‘Vogue’s latest question series and gushes over her boyfriend, The Weeknd! And, did you know she hates getting her nails done? Here’s why…

If for some reason you didn’t like Bella Hadid, you will certainly fall in love with her after watching Vogue‘s latest 73 Questions. The magazine’s famous behind-the-camera voice and creator of the series, Joe Sabia, follows the model, 22, in her favorite setting, a horse stable, while hitting her with 73 questions. About halfway through the video, he asks, “Who makes you laugh the hardest?”, to which Bella replies, “My boyfriend”. And, her answer was the same when he asked, “Who is the most beautiful person you know?”

Bella and her boyfriend, The Weeknd, 28, have been in a relationship for nearly three years now, granted, there have been some bumps along the way. However, after their last split, which occurred sometime around October 2016, they’ve never been better. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, recently supported Bella while she walked the runway in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November.

Now that we know who makes Bella laugh the most, let’s get into the other details we found out about the model in Vogue‘s video. The best makeup trend she said, is contouring, which she admitted she only learned to do just a few years ago. Staying on the topic of beauty, remember when we mentioned that Bella isn’t a fan of getting her nails done? — It’s because she’d rather use her time doing more meaningful things! “I absolutely hate it because it’s a task for me, I’d rather be doing this [feeding baby horses],” she explained.

As for her holiday plans, “I’m doing absolutely nothing,” she said with a smile. “The Hadid’s just like to all be together. It doesn’t really matter [where we are]. We all have such busy schedules these days, I think that it’s just nice that we can finally take time for ourselves,” she explained of her famous family.

Her guilty pleasure late night snack is probably your favorite — Pizza Hut, dominoes, anything sweet. “Honestly anything I can get my hands on at this point,” she said. And, if you’re not a Seinfeld fan, you may not be able to watch television with her.

As for a celeb that she’s met who made her the most starstruck? — Michelle Obama. “I love her so much I think I was shaking more than anything in the world,” Bella said, excitedly.

The part of the video that really made us fall in love with Bella all over again was seeing how happy she truly is. When asked who she would switch places with, Bella admitted that she wouldn’t because she’s in love with herself. And, her biggest career success? — “My health and mental state right now,” she admitted, adding that kindness is crucial and will always be in fashion.