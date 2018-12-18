She’s red hot! Sandra Bullock sizzled at the ‘Bird Box’ premiere in this fiery, red gown that showed ample skin. See an up-close look at her outfit, here.

Can you believe this woman is 54 years old? Sandra Bullock braved the New York City chill on December 18 to attend a screening of her Netflix movie at Lincoln Center, but her sheer hotness probably kept her warm! The Bird Box star strolled up to the premiere in a vibrant, head-to-toe red outfit, and it’s to die for. The monochromatic outfit consisted of a plunging, $3,752 silk dress from Martin Grant, that featured a large, keyhole cutout over her chest. It was backless, too! The knotted ruffle at her waist was a beautiful touch.

She paired the fabulous dress with an oversized, $2,524 cropped shearling coat in the same crimson shade, also by Martin Grant, and finished it off with matching satin heels and a swipe of red lipstick. Her hair was sleek and shiny, styled into a crisp lob with a middle part. Fresh, fun, and totally modern — the perfect combination for the beginning of a long winter. And this was the second gorgeous look she rocked that day. Earlier, she went to a taping of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert looking like a total dime in a yellow, faux fur coat, and a $1,062, black and white polka dot dress from Elenareva. She paired it with sheer tights and thigh-high, black leather boots. Perfection!

Sandra’s seriously killing it on this Bird Box promo tour. She dazzled at the film’s Berlin premiere in a custom Alberta Ferretti one-shoulder mint green tulle gown with beaded embellishments that flaunted her toned shoulders and arms. For a gown as sparkly and dramatic as this, she kept her hair pulled back and went with subtle eye makeup and a nude lip.

