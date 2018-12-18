Nina Dobrev Reveals Her Secret To Getting 6-Pack Abs & Still Eating All Day

Nina Dobrev has visible abs for the first time in her life and the ‘Vampire Diaries’ star dishes on how she’s gotten in the best shape of her life!

Nina Dobrev is known for her phenomenal bikini bod. Now the 29-year-old star opens up about how she achieved visible abs for the first time ever and is in the best shape of her life. Nina sizzles on the Jan/Feb 2019 cover of Women’s Health magazine where she reveals all her fitness and health secrets. The Vampire Diaries actress describes how she eats more than she used to in order to keep her metabolism stable. “I feel healthier. You’re happier when your body is full,” Nina explains. “Your brain functions better, and you’re a nicer person. I would get hangry, I think, because I was so busy running around that I wasn’t the best version of myself.”

“I’m getting older and more conscious of what I eat and how I eat it and what I do,” Nina describes of the role diet and exercise play in her life. “Doing something different [when working out each day] has been the most fun, and I’ve seen the most benefit because you shock your system.” The brunette beauty leads a very active lifestyle which includes rock climbing, swimming, and paddleboarding, to name a few. “I need to sweat every single day somehow,” she says. “Even if it’s just in the steam room. Some days are better than others, I’ll be honest with you. Some days, Maverick (Nina’s dog) gets a shorter walk than she probably deserves, if I’m running late or don’t have it together or press the snooze button 18 times too many.”

The award-winning star shows off her incredibly sculpted abs in the publication wearing several looks including a low-cut white crop top, shimmering gold drawstring pants, and a bright red blazer. Nina, who became known for portraying Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce during her six season on the hit CW series, dishes on her decision to leave the supernatural show, The Vampire Diaries, in 2015. Nina says, “I was like, ‘Why am I here? What am I doing? Is it making me happy? What can I do to make me happier?’”

And although she is continuing to focus on her career, Nina dishes on the pressure she feels to start a family. “I can and will definitely have both [career and family]. I’m still working on me. When I do have a family, I can focus my full energy on that, but I’m not ready for it yet. In 10 years, hopefully, I will be – for my mom’s sake. My mom wanted me to have a baby 10 years ago. She gets me baby clothes for Christmas every year. She’s like ‘Hint, hint, nudge, nudge!’”