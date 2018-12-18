Halsey Shows Off Her Dance Moves In Sexy Rendition Of ‘Without Me’ On ‘The Voice’ Finale

Halsey turned up the heat on ‘The Voice’ season 15 finale with another epic performance of her hit ‘Without Me.’ Honestly, we don’t know what we would have done *without* this performance!

Halsey’s performance of “Without Me” on The Voice season 15 finale was unlike anything we’ve ever seen on the show. As usual, her voice sounded amazing. She also combined her singing with a contemporary dance that featured a female dancer named Jade Chynoweth. The performance was intense and sensual. Halsey was covered in paint while wearing a white crop top and shorts.

Soon after the performance aired, haters started to attack the performance. Halsey was quick to fire back. “Very proud of the emotional performance i did with @JadeChynoweth on @NBCTheVoice tonight. And also very proud to have pissed off thw homophobic viewers at home who missed the message. Thanks for watching,” she tweeted. Halsey also added: “Represention matters. Thanks @NBCTheVoice for giving a space for this vision to come to life. and thank you @JadeChynoweth for being an incredible human who used her body like the ultimate instrument for this collaboration.”

Halsey returned to The Voice finale after performing at the end of season 14. For season 15, she joined the show at Jennifer Hudson’s team as an advisor. The singer recently released her latest single, “Without Me,” in Oct. 2018. The song became an instant hit and climbed to the top of the charts.

The singer has performed at a number of high-profile events this year. Halsey hit the stage at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and performed a sexy rendition of “Without Me.” She also performed the single on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and at the 2018 EMAs.

Halsey was one of many singers performing on The Voice finale. John Legend, Dierks Bentley, Marshmello and Bastille, Panic! At The Disco, season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli, coaches Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson hit the stage as well during the two-hour finale event. At the end of the show, Team Kelly’s Chevel Shepherd was announcing as the season 15 winner.