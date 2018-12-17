William ‘Willbilly’ Hathaway Dead: ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star, 36, Tragically Dies Fatal Car Crash

‘Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks’ star William ‘Willbilly’ Hathway has sadly passed away at the age of 36. May he rest in peace.

Tragedy befell the Wicked Tuna community again, with longtime cast member of the NatGeo show, William “Willbilly” Hathaway‘s passing on December 15. Hathaway, 36, was killed in a brutal car crash in Salisbury, Maryland, according to local news outlets. He was discovered, reportedly still alive, after a “concerned citizen” called Maryland State Police and reported a Toyota truck in a ditch off the side of the road. Police said they got several similar 911 calls, and responded to the scene with EMS. At that point, Hathaway wasn’t breathing and slumped over the center console, according to WBOC16. He was immediately transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said that Hathaway allegedly called his wife, Mary Hathaway, earlier and told her that he was okay, but that someone had turned in front of him, causing him to swerve into a ditch. His wife allegedly heard him telling concerned bystanders who rushed to his aid that he was fine. The Toyota truck reportedly sustained “minimal damage,” and does not appear consistent with the driver suffering deadly injuries, according to police. The truck’s airbag wasn’t deployed. Police are investigating the crash.

Following the news of his tragic passing, members of the Ocean City fishing community, some who were featured on Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks with Hathaway, started a GoFundMe to raise money for his wife and their newborn daughter, Molly. The Facebook page promoting the fundraiser says of Hathaway: “He was an exceptional human being whose passion was the sea. He always brightened the day of anyone he met. His wife and new born baby girl he was most proud of. Due to his untimely death we are asking for donations to help them stay on their feet while trying to survive this tragedy.”

This is sadly the second death of a Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks star in 2018. Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge died at the age of 28 in July from unknown causes.