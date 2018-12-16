Ne-Yo Opens The Miss Universe Pageant With Stellar Performance Of ‘Nights Like These’

Ne-Yo kept killin’ it at the Miss Universe pageant! He opened the show with a performance of ‘Nights Like These.’

The Miss Universe pageant has officially begun, and it kicked off with a bang! Ne-Yo is the performer at the Thailand show on Sunday, Dec. 16, and he didn’t disappoint with his opening performance! The singer crooned to his hit song, “Nights Like These” alongside musicians from the pageant’s host country.

Ahead of the show, the hitmaker gave people a taste at what was to come with a little help from some of the contestants. The Miss Universe Organization tweeted out a fun video of Ne-Yo conducting a group of the contestants in a remix version of his hit song, “Miss Independent.” (The remix involved changing the title lyric to Miss Universe, obvi.) Fans couldn’t contain their excitement over Ne-Yo’s performances. “I don’t know what I’m most excited for, Ne-yo performing at Miss Universe or to see who the new Miss Universe 2018 will be!” tweeted @TessieLedesma. Girl, same!

But Ne-Yo isn’t done yet! He’ll be back on the stage soon with some more performances and we can’t wait! Keep refreshing the page – we’ll be updating this post every time he takes the stage! It’s going to be one exciting night!