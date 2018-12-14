Zayn’s New Album ‘Icarus Falls’: Fans Are Convinced ‘Back To Life’ Is Dedicated To Girlfriend Gigi Hadid

Ah, young love. Zayn Malik just released his new album, ‘Icarus Falls,’ & fans are insisting that ‘Back To Life’ is not just an incredibly romantic track — they believe it alludes to his relationship with Gigi Hadid!

Zayn Malik, 25, is keeping his romance with Gigi Hadid very much alive, thanks to his new music. The crooner’s latest album, Icarus Falls, dropped on Dec. 14, and a common theme of relationships, lust and love runs throughout most of the tracklist. But fans believe that one song is especially a sweet ode to his model girlfriend, and that’s “Back To Life”! On the third track, he sings, “Honestly she’s the only one that’s watching over me / Gives me oxygen when it gets hard to breathe / And if I’m wrong or right / She’s always on my side.” He then finds comfort that if ever loses his way, the unnamed “she” will “bring me back.”

Fans think only Gigi could be the inspiration for such personal lyrics. “Back to life is about gigi and no one can convince me otherwise,” one Twitter user wrote. Another fan was just as confident, tweeting, “Yeah Back to Life really is about Gigi ahahahaha I need to marry a musician.” And a third fan was so moved by the ode, the user wrote, “Back to life…. he f***ing loves Gigi so much… my respect for her has grown by a thousand. He relies on her so much and she sounds so f***ing good for him I’m crying on public transport.” Really, that love radiated throughout the album, as one fan humorously pointed out that “Zayn should of just called his album ‘Gigi.'” We won’t argue with that.

Gigi is one lucky lady, because Zayn’s got more where that came from! His previously released single, “There You Are,” also appears on the album, and is a super romantic ballad about a love that stands the test of time. It’s no secret that his relationship with the model has endured some trials and tribulations, so after hearing the lyrics to the song, fans were convinced that is was about Gigi! Even before the release of his new record, Zayn made headlines, when he shockingly dissed his former One Direction bandmates in an interview. The now solo singer admitted that things fell apart between him and the British/Irish lads before he even left the band back in 2015, when speaking to British Vogue magazine. “I ain’t spoke to any of them for a long time, to be honest with you,” he said in the Dec. issue of the publication. “That’s just the way it is. There’s things that happen and things that were said after I left. Snide things. Small things that I would never have expected,” he added.

Now that Zayn’s highly-anticipated album is finally here, we can’t get enough! This romantic track is easily one of our favorites!