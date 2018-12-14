80 Holiday Cocktail Recipes That Will Take You From ‘Bah-Humbug’ to Buzzed

Fa la la la la, la la la la! We’ve got your hot toddies, your spiked hot chocolates, your spritzes and your mules! Get all of your holiday season cocktails in this amazing round-up!

Casa Bells

2 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Cranberry Juice

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

.5 oz. Cherry liqueur

Combine all ingredients into tin shaker and add ice. Shake vigorously for 8-10 seconds then fine strain into rocks glass. Add ice and garnish with 3 fresh cranberries on skewer and dill sprig.

Peppermint Cranberry Moscow Mule, Courtesy of Kendra Darling, Simply Darrling

1.5 oz. Smirnoff Peppermint Twist

2 oz. Cranberry Juice

6 oz. Ginger Beer

Sugar coated Cranberries & Mint for garnish

In a cocktail shaker, combine Smirnoff Peppermint Twist and cranberry juice with ice. Shake. Fill a copper mug with ice, pour the vodka & juice over the ice. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with sugar coated cranberries and mint.

Merry Mistletoe by Harriet’s by The h.wood Group

Jim Beam Bourbon

Apricot Cordial

Orgeat

Fresh Lemon

Orange Blossom Honey Mint

Merry Maple Sour

2oz Mount Gay XO

1oz Fresh Lemon

.5oz Maple

.5oz Egg White

Add all ingredients into shaker. Dry shake, then shake with ice. Find strain into chilled coupe. Express lemon oils over the surface. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Tito’s Hot Chocolate

1 oz. Tito’s Handmade Vodka

4 oz. hot chocolate

Whipped cream

1 mint sprig

Add all ingredients to a Tito’s Mason Jar Mug. Garnish with whipped cream and a mint sprig. Enjoy!

Tequila Mi CAMPO Don Coco

1 ½oz Mi CAMPO Reposado Tequila

1oz Cocoa Liqueur

1oz Coconut Liqueur

Measure and pour ingredients into a mixing glass, add ice and stir gently. Strain into chilled glass and garnish with speared piece of amaranth.

Kim Crawford Blanc Hot Chocolate

4 oz Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

3 Tbsp sweet ground white chocolate powder

3 oz hot water

¾ oz crème de cacao (white)

Pinch white chocolate nibs

3-4 meringues

Pre-warm an 8-10 oz coffee mug. In a saucepan, combine white chocolate powder with hot water to make into a rich syrup. Add crème de cacao and Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc. Stir until ingredients are hot. Pour into pre-warmed mug. Garnish with white chocolate nibs and meringues floated on top just before serving.

RUFFINO Folly Fizz

6 parts Ruffino Prosecco

½ part apple brandy

Small scoop cranberry puree

Fresh cranberries

Stir the apple brandy and cranberry puree over ice. Strain into a flute. Top with Ruffino Prosecco. Garnish with a cranberry skewer.

SVEDKA Mistletoe Mistress

¾ parts SVEDKA Strawberry Colada

1 small scoop raspberry sorbet

Top with champagne or Prosecco

Build ingredients in a coupe glass, top with champagne, and garnish with a strawberry slice.

Earl Grey Hot Toddy by HelloFresh

1 tablespoon honey

1 cup of hot water

Juice from 1/2 a lemon

Lemon peel for garnish

1 earl grey tea bag

1.5 oz of whiskey or bourbon

Steep tea in mug. Add honey (to taste) to sweeten. Add whiskey and lemon juice to taste. Garnish with a lemon slice. Enjoy!

NOLET’S Silver Pink Peppercorn Rosé Spritz

12 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

24 oz. Rosé 12 oz.

White Grape Juice 4 oz.

Cranberry or Cherry Liqueur 3 oz.

Pink Peppercorn Syrup*

Club Soda to Top Off

Sugared Fresh Cranberries

Cranberry with Rosemary Ice Cubes

PINK PEPPERCORN SYRUP

1/2 c. Sugar

1/2 c. Water

2 Tbsp. Pink Peppercorns

Simmer all ingredients, stirring occasionally until sugar dissolves and peppercorns begin to break down. Cool and strain into a storage container.

For the cocktail, combine all ingredients except the club soda. Stir in a pitcher, then pour over ice and top with club soda. Garnish with sugared cranberries.

Rich Rosé + Blackberry + Basil

5-6 large ice cubes

Handful of blackberries

2-3 leaves of basil

Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé Champagne

Place 5 ice cubes in a large wine glass, sprinkle in blackberries, top with Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé, and finish with fresh leaves of basil.

Covert Cocktail Club’s “En Tout Cas”

Quebecois Apple Brandy

Cynar 70

Benedictine

Pimento Bitters

Peaty Malt Air

Stir and pour over ice.

Cocoa Caliente (Serves 4) Created by Cecelia Steffensen and Pamela Wiznitzer and available at the Henry at the Life Hotel in NYC

4.5 oz Patrón Silver (use the 2018 Limited Edition Patrón Silver Tequila 1 Liter bottle)

500 grams Heavy Cream (about 17 ounces*)

500 grams Whole Milk

2 Cinnamon Sticks

2 whole pieces Allspice

0.5 grams Cardamom

5 grams Cornstarch

200 grams Chocolate Nyangbo (about 7 ounces*)

Toast all the spices in a pot, then add to the milk and heavy cream and let it rest overnight. The next day, put everything in a pot add the cornstarch, bring it to a boil while continually whisking. Strain + pour the mix over the chocolate. Pour Patrón Silver in mug and top with spiced chocolate mix. Top with Patrón-infused marshmallow.

Golden Hot Toddy

50 ml Aberfeldy 12-Year-Old

15 ml Local Honey Syrup (100g of honey, 64g water, stir and leave to chill. Bottle and use accordingly.)

20 ml Lemon Juice

Spice Mix

Hot, spicy and zesty, we mix a hot toddy spice mix with Aberfeldy 12, local honey, lemon juice and hot water for this winter warmer.

Prosecco Superiore Cranberry Skewer by Santa Margherita

1 bottle of Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG

8-10 frozen cranberries

½ cup granulated sugar

1 tbsp water

Put cranberries on a skewer and rinse under cold water. Dip skewered cranberries in water, then roll in granulated sugar. Place skewers on wax paper and place in freezer for 5 minutes. Fill glass ¾ with Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG. Place skewers on top of glass and serve.

Santa’s Nightcap

1 oz. Casamigos Mezcal

1 oz. Casamigos Blanco

3 oz. Egg Nog

2 Dashes Vanilla Extract

Serve in Coupe Glass

Combine all ingredients into tin shaker and add ice. Shake vigorously then strain into coupe glass. Garnish with coconut shavings and nutmeg over top.

Spiked Peppermint Bark Hot Chocolate by HelloFresh

1 oz of bourbon

1/2 oz of peppermint schnapps

1 Packet of hot chocolate

Whipped cream

Crushed peppermint candies

1/2 cup chocolate chips (melted)

Dip the rim of a mug in melted chocolate and then in cursed peppermints. Set aside. Cook hot chocolate according to package directions. Add peppermint flavored liquor and bourbon to drink. Add whipped cream and sprinkle with crushed peppermint.

Brockmans Plum Delicious

1 ½ oz. Brockmans Gin

1 oz. Calvados

1 oz. Apricot liqueur

½ oz. Grapefruit juice

Orange bitters

Two fresh plums

Add all ingredients and muddle with fresh plums in a shaker. Add a dash of orange bitters and shake over ice. Strain into a tumbler with an ice ball. Garnish with a thin slice of plum.

Crown Royal Holiday Sour

1.5 oz CR Deluxe

.75 oz Lemon juice

.75 oz Cinnamon Syrup

Float red wine

Shake/Rocks/Float dry red wine/Orange wedge

4-3-2-1

4 oz. Chilled Bolla Prosecco

3 Drops Bitters

2 Sugar Cubes

1 oz. Cognac

Pour bitters onto sugar cube and let soak in, place sugar cube in a Champagne flute. Add Cognac, and top with Bolla Prosecco.

Holiday Sip

1 oz Belvedere Vodka

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

2 Teaspoons Cranberry Sauce

2 Dashes Angostura bitters

3 oz Chandon Brut

In a mixing glass, combine Belvedere Vodka, simple syrup, lemon juice and cranberry sauce. Top with dashes of Angostura bitters and Chandon Brut.

Santa’s Sin

1 1/2 parts Stoli Salted Karamel

1/2 parts Rumchata

4 parts Hot Chocolate

Pour all ingredients together in a heat-resistant glass and top with fresh whipped cream.

Truly Merry

6 oz Truly Spiked & Sparkling Wild Berry

1 oz Gin

Splash Cranberry Juice

Rosemary Sprig For Garnish

Belvedere Cheers

1 oz Belvedere Vodka

0.5 oz Pomegranate Grenadine

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

0.25 oz Simple Syrup

3 oz Moet & Chandon Nectar Rose

Combine Belvedere Vodka, pomegranate grenadine, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a mixing glass over ice. Pour into flute and top with Moet & Chandon Nectar Rose. Enjoy!

Ornament Cocktail, Courtesy of Kendra Darling, Simply Darrling

1.5 oz. Smirnoff No. 21 Holiday Ornament Vodka

2 oz. Pomegranate Juice

0.5 oz. Simple Syrup

Splash Lime Juice

Pomegranate Seeds & Mint Leaves for garnish

Mix together the Smirnoff No. 21 Holiday Ornament Vodka, simple syrup, and juices. Use a funnel to pour into a clear ornament. Place Pomegranate seeds and mint leaves into a martini glass. To enjoy, pour the cocktail into the martini glass.

Smoked Pecan Old Fashioned

2 oz Woodford Reserve

.25 oz El Guapo® Creole Orgeat Syrup

2 dashes El Guapo® Chicory Pecan Bitters

2 dashes El Guapo® Spiced Cocoa Tea Bitters

Applewood chips, blowtorch & cloche, for smoking

In a mixing glass filled with ice, combine bitters, syrup and bourbon. Stir until well chilled, and strain into a rocks glass over one large rock. Place on a flat board, and torch applewood chips until embers are lit. Cover with cloche for one minute, removing just prior to serving to release aromas and smoke.

Toasted Almond

2oz Mount Gay XO

3oz Vanilla Almond Milk

.5oz Clove Syrup

Add all ingredients to shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain into chilled rocks glass. Garnish with grated cinnamon.

After Midnight

30 mL Don Papa

45 mL cold brew with chickory

15 mL condensed milk

15 mL kuromitsu (Japanese molasses)

Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice, shake vigorously, and strain into a rocks glass rimmed with Oreo cookie crumbs and Cafe Bustelo instant espresso.

Holiday Cosmo

1 1/2 part Stoli Citros

1/2 part triple sec

1 part cranberry juice

Dash of bitters

Tito’s Cranberry Mule

1 ½ oz. Tito’s Handmade Vodka

½ oz. lime juice

½ oz. cranberry juice

3 oz. ginger beer

3 whole cranberries

Lime slice

Add all ingredients to a Tito’s Copper Mug with ice. Stir and garnish with a lime slice. Enjoy!

Casa Hot Chocolate

1.5 oz. Casamigos Reposado Tequila

4 oz. Hot Chocolate Mix

.5 oz. Agave Nectar

.25 oz. Almond Liqueur

Pinch of Cinnamon

Combine Casamigos, agave nectar, almond liqueur, and cinnamon into mug. Top with hot chocolate mix and stir. Garnish with 2 large roasted marshmallows and graham cracker square.

Baileys Cinnamon Toast Punch Created by NYC Mixologist Sarah Morrissey

2 oz Baileys Pumpkin Spice

1/2 oz Cinnamon Syrup

Hot Apple Cider to Top

Orange Wedge for Garnish

Cloves for Garnish

Combine Baileys Pumpkin Spice and cinnamon syrup into a cocktail shaker. Shake well. Strain contents into a coffee mug and top with hot apple cider.

Double-Shot White Russian made with the Ninja Hot & Cold Brewed System

3 Ninja® Small Scoops (or 3 tablespoons) ground coffee

2 cups ice

1/4 cup vodka

1/4 cup coffee liqueur

1/4 cup heavy cream

Following the measurement provided, place the ground coffee into the brew basket. Place the ice into a plastic or metal cocktail shaker; set shaker in place to brew. Select Cup size and Over Ice brew. When brew is complete, add vodka and coffee liqueur and shake well to chill. Divide between 2 glasses, including the ice, and finish each with 2 tablespoons heavy cream.

Ginger Spice & Everything Nice

2 oz. The Botanist Gin

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.75 oz. Ginger Syrup

3 Sage Leave

2 oz. Soda Water

To make Ginger Syrup: Add 1 cup of water, 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of ginger rounds to a saucepan; Bring to a boil; Turn off the heat and let steep for 15 minutes; Fine strain and let cool. To make cocktail: Add The Botanist Gin, Fresh Lime Juice and Sage to a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake. Fine strain over ice in a glass.

Beefeater Pink Float

Two balls of lemon sorbet (must not be creamy)

50ml Beefeater Pink

50ml fresh ruby grapefruit juice

50ml tonic water

Garnish: Strawberry popping candy decorated rim and slice of ruby grapefruit

Decorate with strawberry popping candy on rim. Place the lemon sorbet scoops in a glass. Pour on the gin and grapefruit juice, then top up with tonic water. Add a quarter slice of ruby grapefruit to the rim.

Ketel One Family-Made Pomegranate Holiday Punch

1.5 oz Ketel One Family-Made Vodka

.75 oz Pomegranate Juice

.25 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Jasmine Tea

1 oz Ginger Beer

Orange Twist

Mix first four ingredients together in a Collins glass, if making a large batch let rest for 2 hours before serving. Serve in a Collins glass and top with ginger beer and orange twist. *Jasmine tea should be strongly brewed. Other black teas can be substituted.

Blackberry Mulled Wine by HelloFresh

1 Bottle Red Wine

2 Cinnamon Sticks

3 Star Anise

1/2 cup brandy

4-5 Cloves

1 cup of blackberries

Juice of 1 Orange

1 cup of apple cider

1/4 cup of maple syrup

1 Orange, thinly sliced

Pour a bottle of wine into pot of pan. Add the cinnamon sticks, star anise, cloves, orange juice, apple cider, honey and blackberries to pot. Heat wine, do not boil. We recommend simmering 30 minutes to 1 hour. This will allow the flavors of the spices and wine to meld. Serve in mugs and garnish with fresh blackberries and cinnamon stick.

Kahlua Cold Brew Martini

1 Part Absolut Vodka

2 Parts Kahlua

3 Parts Cold Brew

Ok, you’ll need shaker. Got it? Good. Now fill it with ice. Add one part Absolut Vodka, two parts Kahlúa and 3 parts cold brew coffee. Easy as 1-2-3. Shake the ingredients hard for at least 10 seconds to create a nice foam. Strain into a cocktail glass to get rid of all the small ice chips. Garnish with coffee beans.

EXIMO Estrella

2 parts FACUNDO EXIMO Rum

½ part Demerara sugar

1 bar spoon Crème de Yvette

1 dash Green Strawberry Bitters

1 dash Chocolate Bitters

Garnish: Orange peel

Combine all ingredients and stir with plenty of ice until very cold. Strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with a zig zag orange peel.

Hot Diggity Nog

2 Parts Three Olives Eggnog Vodka

2 Parts apple Cider

2 Part Chai Tea

GARNISH: Whipped cream, grated cinnamon, and star anise

Build in glass. Stir gently, then top with whipped cream. Garnish with grated cinnamon and star anise.

Siberian Select Boulevardier Created by Rael Petit of The Williamsburg Hotel

1.5 oz Russell’s Reserve 10 Year Old

1 oz Campari

1 oz Cinzano 1757 Sweet Vermouth

Absinthe

Pearl Street Caviar’s Siberian Select

Orange peel

Mini toast

Rinse a rocks glass with absinthe and burn. In a mixing glass, pour Russell’s Reserve, Campari and Cinzano 1757. Stir until chilled and strain into rocks glass over a large ice cube. Express the orange peel over the cocktail and discard. Garnish with a mini toast topped with caviar.

Brockmans Clove Actually

1 ¾ oz. Brockmans Gin

Good quality tonic

Grapefruit peel studded with cloves for garnish

Pour over large ice cubes and serve in a glass. Garnish with a grapefruit slice studded with cloves.

Tanqueray Vesper

1 oz Tanqueray London Dry

1 oz Dry vermouth

.25 oz Lillet

Per James Bond: Shake, strain.

Holiday Crush Created by mixologist Ben Scorah

1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

1/2 oz Apple Turmeric Cider

Clove Studded Orange for Garnish

Pour Tequila Don Julio Blanco into camping mug and top with hot apple turmeric cider. Stir to incorporate. Garnish with clove studded orange zest and light dusting of nutmeg.

Mezcal El Silencio’s Cafe Noir

2 oz. El Silencio Espadin

1 oz. Galliano Ristretto

1 Double Shot Espresso (2 oz.)

Cinnamon Stick

Vanilla Bean

Stir with Cinnamon Stick & Vanilla Bean and serve in a latte cup or your favorite coffee mug.

The Great Scott (Created by Erik Delanoy, The Wilson)

2.0 oz Macallan 12 Double Cask

1/2 oz Sweet Vermouth

1/4 oz Murray’s Serramel Oak Honey

3 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Add all ingredients to a rocks glass, add ice, stir until chilled. Garnish with an orange twist

Smoke Tree Bushwick Punch

4 ½ cups Smoke Tree Rosé

2 cups unsweetened black tea

¾ cup lemon juice

½ cup bourbon

½ cup raw cane sugar syrup

1 cup blueberries

1 lemon sliced

Fill a punch bowl with ice. Top with Smoke Tree Rosé, unsweetened black tea, lemon juice, bourbon and raw cane sugar syrup. Stir to chill and combine ingredients. Top with lemon slices and blueberries.

Hendrick’s Pom Pom Punch Created by Erik Andersson, Hendrick’s Gin Ambassador

3 parts Hendrick’s Gin

1 part pomegranate juice

1 part lemon juice

1 part simple syrup

3 parts black currant tea

Fresh cracked white pepper

Add all ingredients in a punch bowl with a large block of ice. Crack pepper on top. Garnish to a cucumber slice and orange wheel. Tea time gets a cucumber-and-rose infused spin with the addition of Hendrick’s Gin. Pomegranate juice provides a festive hue that will look merry and bright when served to your guests.

Negroni Sbagliato

3 oz. Chandon California Brut (with limited-edition Chandon California x BaubleBar Holiday Bottle)

1 oz. Italian aperitif bitter

1 oz. Italian Sweet Vermouth

Garnish: Orange slice

Glassware: Coupe glass

Shake all ingredients in a shaker tin except for Chandon. Strain into glassware and top with Chandon. Garnish with orange slice.

BACARDÍ Coquito

2 part BACARDÍ Superior Rum

3/4 part of evaporated milk

3/4 part of condensed milk

1 part coconut creme (preferably Coco Lopez)

1 tea spoon of vanilla extract

1 pinch cinnamon

Garnish: coconut flakes & cinnamon sticks

Shake all ingredients vigorously with plenty of ice and strain into a glass mug. Garnish with cinnamon and coconut flakes.

The Red Phoenix created by Glenfiddich brand Ambassador Allan Roth

2 parts Glenfiddich 12 Year Old

¾ part pear juice

½ part simple syrup

¼ part lemon juice

Blue pea flower tea & cinnamon stick, to garnish

Combine all ingredients but garnish in a shaker over ice. Shake briefly and pour over crushed ice in a stemless wine glass. Top with a splash of Pea flower tea and add the cinnamon stick.

Nine Dancing Ladies

1 oz. The Botanist Gin

1 oz. Fresh Grapefruit Juice

.75 oz. Elderflower Liqueur

.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Tarragon Sprig

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake. Fine strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with tarragon sprig.

Lone Star Sparkler PUNCH Created by William Grant & Sons Director of Brand Advocacy Charlotte Voisey

3 parts Fistful of Bourbon

3 parts pear puree

2 parts ginger syrup

1 part fresh lemon juice

2 parts sparkling wine

1 part chilled water

Combine ingredients in a punch bowl over a large block of ice. Garnish with whole star anise and lemon twists. Bourbon and “brrr” already go hand in hand, so spice up the season with ginger, lemon and Fistful flavor.

Ponche Mexa Created by Jaime Salas, National Milagro Ambassador

1 part Milagro Silver

½ part Ancho Reyes

1 part mandarin Juice

½ part lime juice

½ part agave nectar

1 part vanilla dry soda

Combine all ingredients except soda and stir to mix well. Top with soda and garnish with lime wheels and edible flowers. Glass: Punch Bowl, Rocks glasses.

Winter Cap from The Nice Guy

Gentleman Jack Whiskey

Aperol

Cacao

Salted Cola Reduction

Cider Vinegar

Served in a flask

Raspberry Lemon & Lime Ginger Beer Champagne by Brooklyn Crafted

1/3 oz Raspberry Puree

1.5 oz Brooklyn Crafted Ginger Beer Mini, Lemon/Lime

Splash of Limoncello

4 oz Champagne

Squeeze of Lime Juice

Fresh Raspberries

Stir raspberry puree, Brooklyn Crafted and Limoncello in a champagne flute. Top with champagne and a squeeze of lime juice. Garnish with raspberries.

Ketel One Beet Daquri Created by Claire Sprouse

1.5 oz Ketel One Family-Made Vodka

.75 oz lime juice

.25 oz honey

.25 oz beet juice

Handful of blueberries

Muddle blueberries. Combine remaining ingredients and shake with ice. Strain into cocktail glass and garnish with a dried citrus wheel.

Plum, Yuzu, Gin & Beer Punch

5 Brown sugar cubes

10 dashes El Guapo® Holiday Pie Bitters

6 oz Gin

3 oz Yuzu liqueur

8 oz Plum juice (2 plums + 1/2 cup water blended & strained)

3 oz Orange juice

5 oz Club soda

2 Cinnamon sticks

2 Cloves

5 oz Oast Brewery saison ale (or any saison ale)

Plum slices, for garnish

In a pitcher, combine sugar cubes with bitters and an ounce of club soda. Muddle and stir until well dissolved. Add gin, liqueur, juices, the rest of the soda, cinnamon and cloves. Fill pitcher halfway with ice and gently stir until well chilled. Strain into a punch bowl, but keep the cinnamon and the cloves in the liquid for 30 minutes before serving to properly steep. For individual pours, use a rocks glass with 1 large ice cube and top with 1 oz of beer per cocktail. Garnish with plum slices.

Stella Artois Winter Berry Toddy

1 12-ounce bottle of Stella Artois Cidre

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 ½ ounce fresh raspberries

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

Combine all ingredients in a medium sized saucepan and cook over medium high heat for 5 minutes and lower temp to lowest setting, let simmer for up to 20 minutes. Strain mixture through doubled-over cheesecloth or strain 2 times through a fine mesh strainer. Ladle into your favorite decorative hot beverage mug and garnish with fresh raspberries.

Spiked Tulum Sunrise

3⁄4 oz. Mezcal

6 oz. SpikedSeltzer Valencia Orange

1 oz. Fresh Orange Juice

1 oz. Carrot Juice

1⁄4 tsp. Nutmeg

1⁄2 tsp. Agave Syrup

2 cloves

Carrot Ribbon

Shake mezcal, juices, and spices over ice. Pour into a double rocks glass with ice, add SpikedSeltzer, and stir. Garnish with a carrot ribbon.

Crème de Vie (Cuban Egg Nog)

4 parts Havana Club Añejo Blanco rum

8 parts sweetened condensed milk

8 parts evaporated milk

16 parts sugar

8 parts water

6 egg yolks

1 tsp vanilla

Mix the sugar and water together over very low heat, stirring constantly until the sugar dissolves – about 3 minutes. The heat must be just low enough so that the sugar doesn’t caramelize, but yields a thick sugary water. Place the egg yolks in a blender and mix with the condensed milk. Slowly add the evaporated milk and mix completely. Flavor with vanilla. Pour the egg yolk and milk mixture into the sugar-water, and mix together. Finally, stir in the rum.

Roxberry Holiday by Katana

CÎROC Black Rasberry Vodka

Fresh Blackberry

Raspberry

Lime

Tomorrow’s Mistake by Marlowe Johnson, Bar Manager at Fort Street Galley

1.5oz Makrut Lime Leaf-infused Cocchi Americano

1.5oz Campari

.5oz Cherry Cordial

Punch of salt

3 dashes Orange Bitters

Top with dry champagne

Stir all ingredients with ice. Strain into a champagne flute or wine glass. Add ice.

Ginger Toddy from The Lodge at STK

1.5oz bulleit bourbon

0.5oz Lemon Tarragon Syrup

Finish with hot water

Pour into Irish coffee much and garnish with a lemon peel and tarragon.

The Hudson Tea from Rooftop at Exchange Place (New Jersey)

Corgi Earl Grey Gin (2.5oz)

Lemon Juice (.5oz)

Honey Syrup*

3 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Shake and Fine Strain into Cocktail Coup (or Martini Glass)

Garnish w/ Twist of Lemon

Midwest Express by Daniella Solano, Bar Manager at Ohio City Galley

1oz Rabbit hole barrel aged gin

.5oz Osborne Px Sherry

.25oz Pierre Ferrand dry curaco

1.25 Cleto Chiarli sparkling Lambrusca

Combine ingredients into a mixing glass. Fill the vessel with ice and stir for thirty rotations. Strain into coupe. Top with Lambrusco, lightly mist with orange flower water and complete the cocktail with a fresh spring of rosemary.

Cruzan® Hurricane Hot Toddy

1 ½ parts Cruzan® Dark Rum

½ part Cruzan® Hurricane Proof™ Rum

½ part lemon juice

½ part cane syrup

1 dash Angostura® bitters

Hot water

Prepare a mug by rinsing it with boiling water and pouring the water out. Add the cane syrup and hot water and stir until dissolved. Add remaining ingredients and more hot water and stir gently to combine.

Crown Royal Sparkling Vanilla Cider

2 oz CR Vanilla

2 oz Apple cider

.5 oz Lemon juice

Top up with Ginger beer

Shake/Highball/Top up with ginger beer/Apple slices

Spiked & Spicy Mexican Hot Chocolate by Aaron Polsky of Harvard & Stone

1 20oz can coconut milk

2 disks Mexican hot chocolate

1 teaspoon mole bitters

1/4 teaspoon TABASCO® Sauce

6oz reposado tequila or mezcal

In a saucepan, add coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Add chocolate disks, mole bitters, and TABASCO® Sauce and whisk until the chocolate disks have melted. Remove from heat. To serve, add 3/4 cup hot chocolate base to a heated mug, and add 1.5 oz Reposado Tequila or Mezcal and stir. Garnish with a sprinkling of coconut flakes and marshmallows. Leave a bottle of TABASCO® Sauce out for your guests to add more if they want it spicier.

Knob Creek® Winter Snap by Kai Parrott-Wolfe, Brooklyn, NY

2 parts Knob Creek® Straight Rye Whiskey

1/2 part Ginger Beer

1/2 part Honey Simple Syrup

1/2 part lemon juice

1 lemon wheel (garnish)

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake with ice and strain into rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel. *Honey Syrup: Combine equal parts of warm water and honey. Mix until uniform. Chill.

Blood Orange Holiday Punch

8 oz. SKYY® Infusions Blood Orange Vodka

4 cups Prosecco

Juice of 4 blood oranges

2 cups orange juice

8 stems rosemary

Ice

Combine vodka, prosecco, and orange juice in a bowl. Strain through a fine mesh strainer and into a pitcher. Add rosemary to the pitcher. Pour over ice.

Cinnamon Tequila Toddy

1 ½ parts Hornitos Black Barrel Tequila

5 parts hot water

¾ part cinnamon bark syrup

¼ part honey

¼ part fresh lemon juice

3 dashes vanilla bitters

Cinnamon sticks

Combine equal parts sugar and water and 3 cinnamon sticks in a saucepan and bring to a boil to create cinnamon bark syrup. Remove cinnamon sticks from the mixture and combine the remainder of the ingredients in a coffee glass. Stir and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Snowfall in Kentucky from Rabbit Hole Distillery

1.25 oz. Lustau Amontialldo Sherry

0.75 oz. Rabbit Hole Sherry Cask

0.5 oz. Winter Simple

Tsp. Watershed Noccino

1 whole egg

Method: Dry Shake, Wet Shake, Double Strain

Glassware: Coupe ; Garnish: Fresh Grated Nutmeg

Winter Champagne Punch with Rosemary Simple Syrup by Sherrie Castellano of With Food and Love

8 parts Absolut Vodka {1 cup}

8 parts orange juice {1 cup}

8 parts rosemary simple syrup {1 cup, see below}

8 parts sparkling water {1 cup}

1 bottle champagne

orange slices, for garnish

rosemary sprigs, for garnish

ice

Mix all of the ingredients together in a punch bowl. Serve chilled.

Rosemary Simple Syrup

1 cup filtered water

5 sprigs rosemary

1 cup honey

In a small pot bring the water and rosemary sprigs to a gentle boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes. Then turn the heat off and cool for 5 minutes more.

The Glenlivet Hot Toddy

1.5 oz The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve

4oz Hot Tea

0.25 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Honey Syrup

Pour all ingredients into a Hot Toddy mug and stir.

Garnish with a cinnamon stick.